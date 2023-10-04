NASCAR Returns to Austin, Texas with Visit to Circuit of The Americas March 23-24, 2024

Race fans will experience another unforgettable weekend of NASCAR in Austin, Texas when the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS), NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS) return to Circuit of The Americas (COTA) March 23-24, 2024. The action-packed NASCAR at COTA weekend will Keep Austin Wheeled with the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix on Sunday preceded by the NASCAR Xfinity Series 250 and XPEL 225 on Saturday.

"We're thrilled to host NASCAR's three premier series at the world-class Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas once again," said NASCAR at COTA Executive Director Bryan Hammond. "Our team is hard-at-work putting together one heck of a weekend for race fans, and we're all counting down to March 23-24, 2024 when we see the stars of the sport wheel their way through the twists and turns of COTA."

Saturday’s NCTS race will be broadcast live on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM at 1:30 p.m. ET (12:30 p.m. CT) and the NXS race will follow on FS1, PRN and SiriusXM at 5 p.m. ET (4 p.m. CT). Sunday’s NCS race will be broadcast live on FOX, PRN and SiriusXM at 3:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. CT).

Earlier this year, Tyler Reddick put up a monster performance restart after restart under a bright Texas sun to qualify for the playoffs with his first win of the season and the first this year for 23XI Racing at the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix NCS race. A.J. Allmendinger cooked up the perfect recipe for success at the NXS race, returning to victory lane at COTA for the second consecutive year. After scorching the competition en route to a win at this year’s XPEL 225 NCTS race, Zane Smith brought his fiery performance to victory lane, setting his truck ablaze in a memorable celebration that redefined “burnout.”

