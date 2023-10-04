NASCAR To Kick Off Summer 2024 at “The Magic Mile” With a June 22-23 Visit

NASCAR roars back to New England a bit earlier in 2024, kicking off the summer at “The Magic Mile” June 22-23. The 2024 NASCAR schedule has been released, and New Hampshire Motor Speedway (NHMS) will again play host to the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS).

“We’re excited to welcome race fans to New Hampshire Motor Speedway a bit earlier in 2024,” said New Hampshire Motor Speedway Executive Vice President and General Manager David McGrath. “Typically, the weather is more comfortable in June, and our team is already hard-at-work putting together a summer kick-off party for New England race fans headlined by New England’s only NASCAR weekend here at ‘The Magic Mile’ June 22-23, 2024.”

Earlier this year, Martin Truex Jr. finally prevailed at “The Magic Mile,” turning in a dominant performance to earn his first NHMS NCS victory after 30 starts, 18 years and one rain delay. In the NXS race, John Hunter Nemechek avoided several multi-car wrecks and held on through two late restarts, including a green-white-checkered finish on his way to victory.

Both races will be broadcast live on USA Network, PRN and SiriusXM – Saturday’s NXS race at 3:30 p.m. and Sunday’s NCS race at 2:30 p.m. The 2024 NASCAR weekend will be the only visit by America’s most popular form of motorsport to the six-state New England region. Details regarding additional races for NASCAR’s 2024 event at NHMS will be released at a later date.

Tickets:

Returning fans can lock in their favorite tickets and camping spot for the 2024 NASCAR weekend at NHMS.com through this Friday, Oct. 6, 2023. Adult tickets start at just $49 for Sunday and $35 for Saturday. Tickets for kids 12 and under are just $10 for Sunday and free on Saturday. Further details can be found on the NHMS website or by calling 833-4LOUDON. The full weekend schedule will be released at a later date.

Follow Us:

Keep track of all of New Hampshire Motor Speedway’s events by following on Facebook (@NHMotorSpeedway), Twitter (@NHMS) and Instagram (@NHMS). Keep up with all the latest information on the speedway website (NHMS.com) and mobile app.

NHMS PR