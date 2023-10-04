DAYTONA 500 and Coke Zero Sugar 400 to Once Again Play Pivotal Roles in 2024 NASCAR Schedule

NASCAR returns to the World Center of Racing for two of the most intense and action-packed races on the schedule, kicking off the 2024 season with the DAYTONA 500 and moving to the penultimate race of the regular season in the Coke Zero Sugar 400.

“As we get ready to wrap up an incredibly successful 2023 here at the World Center of Racing, we’re eager to get 2024 underway and host some of the best racing in NASCAR,” said Frank Kelleher, President of Daytona International Speedway. “Nothing beats the atmosphere at Daytona when those engines fire up to open the season with the biggest race of the year, the DAYTONA 500.

“But, coming back in August when there's so much on the line for drivers and teams is a pretty close second.”

Since 2020, the August race weekend at Daytona International Speedway has concluded the Cup Series regular season. It moves to the second-to-last race in the regular season in 2024 due to a shift in the overall NASCAR schedule to accommodate a summer break for the 2024 Olympic Games.

“The drama is going to be just as intense in August,” said Kelleher of the change. “The Coke Zero Sugar 400 is still going to have the same tremendous impact on the Playoff picture because it’s remains the final thrilling superspeedway race that gives anyone a chance at postseason glory.”

Below are the dates, times and broadcast partners for the 2024 NASCAR race weekends at Daytona International Speedway:

February 14 – 18 (Speedweeks Presented by AdventHealth)

Wednesday, Feb. 14 – DAYTONA 500 Qualifying (8:00 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN/SiriusXM)

Thursday, Feb. 15 – Duel at Daytona (7:00 p.m. ET; FS1, MRN/SiriusXM)

Friday, Feb. 16 – NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (7:30 p.m. ET; FS1, MRN/Sirius XM)

Saturday, Feb. 17 – NASCAR Xfinity Series (5:00 p.m. ET; FS1, MRN/SiriusXM)

Sunday, Feb. 18 – DAYTONA 500 (2:30 p.m. ET; FOX, MRN/SiriusXM

August 23 – 24

Friday, Aug. 23 – NASCAR Xfinity Series (7:30 p.m. ET; USA Network, MRN/SiriusXM)

Saturday, Aug. 24 – NASCAR Cup Series (7:30 p.m. ET; NBC, MRN/SiriusXM)

This year marked the 75th Anniversary season of NASCAR as well as the 65th running of The Great American Race, and the 2023 DAYTONA 500 was indeed historic. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. took the checkered flag after two overtimes in what became the longest DAYTONA 500 in NASCAR history, snapping a streak of 199 races without winning.

When drivers and teams returned to Daytona International Speedway in August, the excitement was just as electric as the Playoffs loomed. Chris Buescher and Brad Keselowski produced the first Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing one-two finish since Keselowski joined the ownership group, with Buescher securing his third win of the season. Bubba Wallace’s 12-place result allowed him to clinch the final available Playoff berth, and his first Cup Series postseason appearance of his career.

Fans can purchase tickets to both the 2024 DAYTONA 500 and the 2024 Coke Zero Sugar 400 at www. daytonainternationalspeedway. com or by calling 1-800-PITSHOP.

To see the complete schedules for all three NASCAR national series, go to www.nascar.com/schedule.

DIS PR