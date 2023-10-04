Watkins Glen International to Make NASCAR Playoffs Debut in 2024

Watkins Glen International will make its NASCAR Playoffs debut in 2024 as the famed Finger Lakes Region track’s race weekend moves to September to help determine the champions in the NASCAR Cup Series.

NASCAR today released its full schedule for 2024, placing the Go Bowling at The Glen race weekend on the second weekend of September, introducing the historic New York road course to the opening round of the Playoffs.

“We’re excited to have Watkins Glen International in the NASCAR Playoffs, creating an even more competitive atmosphere for drivers and teams, and more intense racing for fans,” said Chip Wile, Senior Vice President and Chief Track Properties Officer at NASCAR. “We’ve produced some incredible race weekends at Watkins Glen, and we’re looking forward to tackling this new territory.”

Below are the dates, times and broadcast partners for the 2024 NASCAR race weekend at Watkins Glen International:

September 14 –15

Saturday, Sept. 14 – NASCAR Xfinity Series (3:00 p.m. ET; USA Network, MRN/SiriusXM)

Sunday, Sept. 15 – NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen (3:00 p.m. ET; USA Network, MRN/SiriusXM)

Since 2022, Watkins Glen International has played host to the penultimate race of the regular season, producing some incredible racing moments with an increased level of intensity pending the conclusion of the regular season. Now, drivers and teams will approach the 2.45-mile course with a new mentality in the first round of the Playoffs as a win at The Glen guarantees their championship hopes live on.

The last five races at Watkins Glen have been dominated by Hendrick Motorsports, with Chase Elliott (2018, 2019), Kyle Larson (2021, 2022), and, most recently, William Byron (2023) securing victories at the historic track.

The 2024 Go Bowling at The Glen NASCAR Race weekend will feature the NASCAR Xfinity Series and the NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen Playoff Race.

Fans can purchase tickets at www.theglen.com. For the full 2024 NASCAR Schedule, please visit www.nascar.com/schedule.

WGI PR