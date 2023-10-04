Pocono Raceway 2024 NASCAR date announced - July 12-14

Pocono Raceway, coming off a record-setting NASCAR event this season, will have its annual race weekend remain in July for the 2024 season but with a slight shift in the dates.

“The Tricky Triangle” will play host once again to all three of NASCAR’s National Series – the Cup Series, Xfinity Series and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series – on July 12-14, 2024, one weekend earlier than this past season.

The Cup Series returns for the 51st consecutive season with the race date and time set for Sunday, July 14 at 2:30 pm ET. The CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, which had run with the Xfinity Series as a Saturday doubleheader, will move to a Friday evening race, and officially kick off the three-day race weekend with a 6:00 pm start time. The Xfinity Series will remain on Saturday and is scheduled to run at 3:00pm.

Pocono Raceway is riding the momentum of its most successful NASCAR race weekend in more than a decade. At this season’s event that was held July 21-23 and featured all three of NASCAR’s National Series, Pocono Raceway sold out its main frontstretch grandstand as well all premium seating and suites at the Cup race for its largest race-day crowd since 2010. “The Tricky Triangle” also sold out its expansive infield camping inventory for the entire weekend.

“Our fans made a statement in 2023 by selling out the HighPoint.com 400,” Pocono Raceway President Ben May said. “Based on the early performance of our renewal campaign and initial 2024 pre-sale, the enthusiasm is already building for July 12-14, 2024, to be another high-energy weekend of NASCAR racing at Pocono Raceway. Start planning now. It’s going to be another hot ticket. Everybody I’ve talked to can’t wait to come back and do it again.”

Pocono Raceway is in the midst of its 2024 Renewal Campaign that already is providing a significant upward trend from the previous year. The renewal benefits include up to a 20 percent discount on select tickets and camping spots; the ability to request seat relocation or upgrades; “4-pay” payment plan; children 12 and under free in the 100 and 200 levels as well as camping; and the “worry-free” weather guarantee. The renewal deadline is Oct. 31 and any seats that are not renewed by that time will be made available.

“The Tricky Triangle” also has its 2024 Pre-Sale Campaign underway that releases a limited number of tickets during the renewal period.

For more ticket information and news, please visit www.poconoraceway.com.

Pocono Raceway PR