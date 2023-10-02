Bass Tire Family Night - Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway - Saturday, October 7th

Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway roars back to life with the penultimate race of the 2023 season, Bass Tire Family Night, Saturday, October 7th! 9 Divisions of race cars will compete at "America's Favorite Short Track" featuring Pro Late Models, Big Machine Vodka Spiked Cooler Super Trucks, Outlaws, Limited Late Models, Street Stocks, Pure Stocks, Pest Doctor Front Runners, US Air Force Legends, and Murfreesboro Fence Bandoleros!

The Big Machine Vodka Spiked Cooler Super Trucks will crown a 2023 champion on Saturday, October 7th. With two-time division winner Tanner Arms holding just a 4 point lead over fellow competitor Kyle Ivey.

An extremely tight points battle looms in the Pro Late Model Division with just two races to go in the 2023 season. 2-time Pro Late Model Track Champion Dylan Fetcho currently holds just a 21-point lead over fellow competitors Hunter Wright and Jackson Boone. Boone has 1-Pro Late Model Track Championship on his resume while Wright is seeking his first after picking up multiple wins in the premier division.

All 6 1/4-mile divisions will also be in action as well as the previously scheduled Outlaws who were slated to run on August 12th but were called off due to rain. The Outlaws will be competing around the 5/8th-mile track.

Following Bass Tire Family Night will be the prestigious All American 400 weekend, Friday, November 3rd-5th, concluding the 2023 season at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway. The always fantastic weekend of racing will feature the 1/4-mile championship on Friday, November 3rd. Then on Saturday, November 4th the Pro Late Models will have their season ending championship. Also racing will be the CRA: Street Stocks and Vore's Compact Touring Series. Sunday, November 5th will see the conclusion of the ASA STARS National Tour with the first time in over 10 years someone will walk away as an ASA sanctioned champion.

For more information on Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway visit www.nashvillefairgroundsspeedway.racing or www.trackenterprises.com

Track Enterprises PR