Bryan Warf Charges to 50th Harvest Classic Super Modified Win at Madera

Meridian, Idaho’s Bryan Warf sped ahead of one of the largest fields of Super Modifieds at Madera Speedway in several seasons, claiming the 40-lap Speed Tour Super Modified feature on Saturday night during the 50th Harvest Classic. Warf set fast-time then quickly worked his way through the pack in the No. 91 Super for the exciting win.



Many legends of the sport were honored throughout the night including Rebel Jackson, Jr., Clyde Prickett, Donnie Large, Sr., Dick Walen, and Kenny Takeuchi.



Warf blitzed across the finish line in qualifying with a 12.091 second lap in the Pat Russell Racing entry, running just a whisker below 100 miles per hour average on the fastest one-third mile in the west.



Justin Funkhouser of Olivehurst and Rickey Otts of Canyon City, Colorado were the front row starters for the feature event. Warf rolled off from the outside of row four.



Third starting Tim Skoglund of Fresno drove up the inside of Otts for second position on the opening lap with Funkhouser in the lead. Skoglund then used the outside of turn two to sweep into the lead on lap three.



Warf’s run through the field was slowed briefly when he went up on third groove in turn two while trying to pass second fastest qualifier Davey Hamilton of Indianapolis.



A debris caution tightened up the field which allowed Warf to make his moves. Warf moved up to second by lap ten. He quickly made up a 2.5 second deficit to Skoglund and took over the lead on the inside line on lap 15.



Randy Anderson of Tacoma, Washington crashed hard in turn two for an extended stoppage of the race on lap 30. Warf led the final 10 laps while Hamilton knifed through the pack to take second at the finish in the Tom Zizzo owned No. 1 car. Skoglund, Otts, and Rich Castor of Bennet, Colorado rounded out the top-five finishers.



The $2,500 to win NCMA Sprint Car feature was a Tribute to Dick Walen. Folsom’s Jerry Kobza led all 30-laps of the feature. The Racing Dentist David Goodwill in the Kenny Walen No. 2 car finished second in a close battle. Fair Oaks’ Shauna Hogg suffered race ending damage while battling inside the top-five on lap four.



Justin Kawahata finished the feature in third followed by David Dias, and David Burchett rounding out the top-five finishers in a fast-paced feature. Hogg and Kobza split the heat race competition for the NCMA Sprint Cars.



Madera Racing PR