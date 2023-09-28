Buckin’ Dega Presented by RTIC Outdoors Returns to Talladega Superspeedway

Buckin’ Dega Presented by RTIC Outdoors will get the party started this weekend as the rodeo returns to Talladega Superspeedway during the NASCAR Playoffs. The rodeo will take place from 7:30-8:45 p.m. Friday, Sep. 29, in the infield. After the rodeo is over, there will be fireworks starting at 9:00 p.m. for fans as well.

RTIC Outdoors joins the Friday night action as the presenting partner of the bull riding and will have a display at the rodeo with bandana giveaways for fans. There will also be in-event giveaways throughout the night from Buckin’ Dega during the rodeo. Buckin’ Dega will be the place to be for fans looking to kickstart their Talladega weekend, with plenty of fun and surprises throughout the evening.

“Bringing Buckin’ Dega back once again to Talladega will hype our fans up for an action-packed weekend of NASCAR Playoffs racing,” said Talladega Superspeedway President Brian Crichton. “We know the racing will be intense, so there’s no better way to kick off the weekend than with some bull riding in the infield on Friday night.”

Buckin’ Dega will put on a spectacular show of bull riding and fans will have the opportunity to participate in numerous games that will get the crowd rowdy during the event. This is the third consecutive year that the rodeo will take place in the Talladega infield and serves as a kickoff to all of the festivities during the weekend. To learn more about Buckin’ Dega Presented by RTIC Outdoors, please visit the link here.

The fall racing action at Talladega kicks off Saturday, September 30, with the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Love’s RV Stop 250 during the Round of 8 for the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Playoffs. Later at 3:30 p.m., the NASCAR Cup Series drivers will battle for the top-starting spot for Sunday’s YellaWood 500 during RTIC Outdoors Qualifying. Then the sun sets and the party starts with concert opener John Morgan in advance of HARDY’s headlining performance for the Saturday Night Concert Presented by Cabo Wabo© Tequila.

Saturday’s excitement continues into Sunday with the return of the YellaWood 500 during the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Round of 12, as drivers prepare to tackle the iconic 33-degree banking. Admission to HARDY’s concert is free with purchase of tickets to Sunday’s race.

For ticketing information and more details about upcoming events, including the fall Playoff weekend, visit www.talladegasuperspeedway.com .

NASCAR PR