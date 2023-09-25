NASCAR Racing Roars Back to Roseville With Napa Auto Parts 150 on Sept. 30th!

The 25th running of the NASCAR-sanctioned ARCA Menards Series West at All American Speedway brings nationally-televised stock car racing to Roseville on September 30th. The NAPA Auto Parts 150 presented by Berco Redwood will be joined by the championship finales for the speedway’s weekly points racing divisions. Post-race fireworks, VIP experiences, car show, vendor midway, and much more makes the race one of the largest single-day sporting events in Placer County each year.



The event benefits the Placer Breast Cancer Foundation with over $250,000 raised since the event’s inception. Tickets for the NAPA Auto Parts 150 are available online at www.AllAmericanSpeedway.com General admission seating is priced at $35 for adults, juniors ages 6-12 are $25, and kids 5 & under are FREE! Race fans can also purchase a VIP ticket for $65 which includes a Randy Peters Catering BBQ dinner with 2 drinks, live music, special gift, VIP Pit Tours, a meet and greet with drivers, and special reserved seating in turns one and four.



The AAMCO of Auburn Jr. Late Models main event kicks off festivities at 4:00pm before ARCA Menards Series West pole qualifying at 4:30pm. The NASCAR F4s, NAPA/Riebes Super Stocks, Berco Redwood Pro Late Models, Velocity Solar Modifieds, and JM Environmental Wild West Super Series will then hold their main events followed by the NAPA Auto Parts 150, which goes green at 7:55pm.



Roseville has been the scene for many first-time winners in the ARCA West with four consecutive NAPA 150s going to first-time winners. Granite Bay’s Cole Moore won the 2022 edition for his breakthrough, joining Napa’s Paul Pedroncelli, Fresno’s Gio Scelzi, and Scottsdale, Ariz.’s Jagger Jones in achieving the feat.



Newport Beach rookie Sean Hingorani leads the 2023 standings with four feature wins. Hingorani’s advantage is just one point, however, over Ocean Isle Beach, N.C.’s Landen Lewis. Multi-time NASCAR California State champion Trevor Huddleston of Agoura Hills ranks third followed by Las Vegas’ Tyler Reif and Phoenix’s Bradley Erickson. Las Vegas’ Tanner Reif will drive the No. 16 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet in the event, hoping to give Bill McAnally Racing its 11th series triumph at Roseville and third in the last four seasons.



The series utilizes 625hp stock cars which have competed at All American Speedway since 1977. The race will air nationally on October 8 on CNBC.



All American Speedway’s fans have been thrilled by the JM Environmental Wild West Super Series with high-speed Super Late Model action, a full field of champion drivers, and the most lucrative weekly purses in track history. 2022 track champion Dylan Zampa of Napa has two wins and two second place finishes to enjoy an 11-point lead over 2007 track champion Eric Schmidt of Roseville. 2021 track champion and California State champion John Moore of Granite Bay is third followed by 2022 NAPA Riebes Super Stock champion Josh Whitfield of Roseville. 2020 track champion Cole Moore rounds out the top-five in the standings heading into the 100-lap season finale.



Velocity Solar Modifieds will also crown a 2023 champion during a 30-lap feature, with Rocklin’s Tyler Wentworth in command with four wins this season. Whitfield is a perfect six-for-six in the NAPA Riebes Super Stocks and has stretched his points lead to 40 markers over Dixon’s Tim Walters. The Berco Redwood Pro Late Models are also led by Whitfield, with 2022 Jr. Late Model champion Trey Daniels in pursuit at just 14-points behind.



The F4s will be racing in their championship round as well during the NAPA 150 with a 25-lap feature scheduled for the track’s largest division. Roseville’s Matthew Fuhs leads Rocklin’s John Sproule by just nine points.



AAMCO of Auburn Jr. Late Models are the youngest drivers to compete in Roseville and 11-year-old Vito Cancilla of Martinez aims to wrap up a championship after three wins this year.



All American Speedway wants to thank @the Grounds for their support along with partners such as Roseville Toyota, Berco Redwood, NAPA Riebes Auto Parts, JM Environmental, Velocity Solar, Sinister Diesel, AAMCO Transmission & Total Car Care of Auburn, CA, A-All Mini Storage, Auto Gator, Pape Machinery, Atlas Disposal, Kim White Realtor, All Street Sweeping, Roseville Moose Lodge, and Folsom Lake Asphalt for their strong support of All American Speedway. Without competitor support and local community partners, these events would not take place. All American Speedway mandates a sound regulation for all competitors as specified in the track rule book.



For tickets and information, visit www.AllAmericanSpeedway.com or follow the speedway on social media!



2023 NASCAR WEEKLY RACING SCHEDULE (SUBJECT TO CHANGE)



Sept 30 NASCAR ARCA WEST NAPA 150, JM Environmental Wild West Super Series Late Models, Berco Redwood Pro Late Models, Velocity Solar Modifieds, Riebes / NAPA Auto Parts Super Stocks, F4s, AAMCO of Auburn Jr. Late Models



Oct 21 A-ALL MINI STORAGE MONSTER TRUCK BASH + F4s

AAS PR