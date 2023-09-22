NAPA Auto Parts Fall Final Postponed to October 28th

Due to the forecast of steady rain throughout the weekend Stafford Speedway and Monaco Modified Tri-Track Series officials have officially postponed the NAPA Auto Parts Fall Final to Saturday, October 28th.

Scheduled events for Friday, September 22nd and Friday, September 29th remain on schedule.

“There were many conflicting events to work through and this is the best date we could find to ensure a strong field of cars for our fans,” explained Mark Arute. “It’s a bit late in the Fall but we’re looking forward to closing out the Modified season in New England at the NAPA Fall Final.”

The NAPA Fall Final event will remain the same with the Monaco Modified Tri-Track Series headlining the day with a $15,000 to win event. Stafford’s SK Modified® division will wrap up their points season with a 40 lap feature while the SK Light Modified division will have a 20 lap invitational race open to any driver who has not won a race at Stafford in 2023. The Vintage All-Stars will also be on hand.

Tickets for the event remain on sale at StaffordSpeedway.com/tickets

Stafford Speedway PR