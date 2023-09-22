Dover Motor Speedway’s iconic Monster Monument at Victory Plaza features ‘Survivor’ Buff in CBS campaign

The tribe has spoken and Miles the Monster has stepped up to represent NASCAR Nation!

CBS’ “SURVIVOR Buff Takeover” is a national campaign to celebrate the season premiere of the Emmy Award-winning series. Leading up to the Wednesday, Sept. 27 season premiere, famous icons, landmarks, and statues across America are wrapped in the show’s signature Buff®.

Dover Motor Speedway’s Monster Monument at Victory Plaza is the only structure at a NASCAR venue selected for this campaign. Dedicated in May 2008 with NASCAR Hall of Famer Jeff Gordon in attendance, the Monster Monument stands 46 feet tall with a true-scale NASCAR Cup Series car in the Monument’s right hand.

The Monster Monument’s Buff is the biggest in “Survivor” history, logging in at 104 feet-by-14 feet.

Fans that want to snap a photo of Miles and his buff can stop by Friday, Sept. 22 through Tuesday, Sept. 26. Access to the area will be available via the Leipsic Road entrance to the property, not the Bally’s Dover Casino Resort entrance off U.S. 13.

MONSTER MONUMENT FACTS/TALE OF THE TAPE



Height: 46 feet to rear of stock car in right hand

“We are thrilled to be a part of this special tribute and particularly honored to represent the entire NASCAR industry,” said Mike Tatoian, Dover Motor Speedway’s president and general manager. “The Monster Mile and ‘Survivor’ have both stood the test of time as iconic entertainment brands. We can’t wait to show off how awesome the Buff looks on Miles!”

The Monster Monument, at 46 feet tall, is almost 10 feet taller than the other famous “monster” in the sports world, the 37-foot, 2-inch “Green Monster” in left field of Boston’s Fenway Park. The world’s largest fiberglass structure outside a sports stadium, the Monument overlooks all the fun and excitement in Dover’s Fan Zone during its NASCAR weekends and other track events.

Plaques at the base of the Monument honor all of Dover’s race winners with marquee plaques dedicated to legendary drivers recognized for their special accomplishments earned on the World’s Fastest One-Mile Oval. To date, seven-time Dover champions Bobby Allison and Richard Petty and five-time Dover winners Jeff Gordon and David Pearson are honored with marquee plaques.

The full list of landmarks and statues included in the CBS’ “SURVIVOR Buff Takeover,” include:

Monster Monument at Dover Motor Speedway, Dover, Del.

Make Way for Ducklings in Boston

Forever Marilyn in Palm Springs, Calif.

Ripley’s Believe It or Not! in Hollywood, Calif.

Green Giant in Blue Earth, Minn.

Pegasus and The Dragon in Hallandale Beach, Fla.

Tuska statue at University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Buffalo statue at University of Colorado, Boulder, Colo.

“This campaign honors the tremendous impact SURVIVOR has had on American culture with 652 exciting episodes over its 23 years on CBS,” said Mike Benson, President and Chief Marketing Officer, CBS. “What better way to celebrate the 45th season of this great game – and arguably its biggest season yet – than by draping a group of giant landmarks throughout the country with the biggest SURVIVOR Buffs of all time – and lighting the Empire State Building, a beloved beacon of the New York City skyline, with this SURVIVOR season’s iconic tribe colors.”

Fans are encouraged to visit their closest buffed national landmark, or join the movement via social media, with a first-of-its-kind SURVIVOR Buff AR Lens on Snapchat and TikTok.

The 45th season of “Survivor” begins with a 90-minute premiere Wednesday, Sept. 27 (8 p.m. ET) on CBS and is available to stream live and watch on demand via Paramount+. For the first time, “Survivor” will air extended 90-minute original episodes throughout the season.

Fans can follow @SurvivorCBS on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok for upcoming specifics on the campaign and use #SURVIVORBuffTakeover to join the fun.

