Flowdynamics Racing Team Finally Back on the Track This Saturday at Perris

After what seems like an eternity, the Flowdynamics racing team will be back in action when the USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series returns to Perris Auto Speedway for the annual Glenn Howard Classic this Saturday night, September 23rd. It will not only be the first race back for the team but also for the 24-year-old racing series since July 15th.

The unplanned two-month break in the action has Flowdynamics drivers Matt McCarthy and Logan Williams itching to get back on the track that is located closest to the team’s Ontario, California headquarters. The last race at Perris took place on July 15th. In that race, Williams came home fifth for his third top-five finish of the season. McCarthy finished 12th.

The series had two races scheduled between the July 15th date and this Saturday night. One was August 19th at Perris. However, that race had to be canceled due to the remnants of Hurricane Hillary. One week before that and three weeks after, USAC/CRA had races scheduled for the Santa Maria Raceway. However, the track has been closed all year. Try as they might, raceway officials were unable to get the track open and those races had to be canceled as well. Thus, the big unplanned summer vacation.

Coming into this week’s competition, Riverside, California’s McCarthy has contested four series races this year. All four have been at Perris and he has two top 10 finishes among them. His best outing came on May 27th when he placed eighth in the Salute to Indy. A month earlier, he finished ninth in the 30-lap main.

Williams, who is in his third season competing for Flowdynamics, has started six races in 2023. He has four top-10 finishes and has placed in the top five three times. The Yorba Linda, California driver's best outing in 2023 was a fourth on June 10th. At the last race at Perris on July 15th, he drove his #5W past the checkers in fifth place.

Despite confining most of their racing to Perris, Williams is ranked 11th in USAC/CRA Series points and McCarthy is 20th.

Things at Perris will get underway when the spectator gates open at 5:00 p.m. The first race will take the green flag at 7:00. Adult tickets are $30.00. Seniors 65 and over get in for $25.00. For kids six to 12 it is just $5.00 and children five and under are admitted free. The fairgrounds charge $10.00 for parking. Advanced tickets are available until 7:00 PM on Saturday night online at tix.com or by calling 1-800-595-4849. For fans who do not wish to buy tickets in advance, there will be plenty available at the ticket window on Saturday night.

Perris Auto Speedway is conveniently located at 18700 Lake Perris Drive on the Lake Perris Fairgrounds. Take the 215 freeway, exit at the Ramona Expressway, and go three miles east to the fairgrounds.

Whenever you get the chance to meet the Flowdynamics drivers in person, be sure to visit them in the pits. They will be glad to sign autographs for you and each will have their fine-looking team shirts available.

FlowDynamic PR