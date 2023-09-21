South Boston Speedway Announces 2024 Season Schedule

South Boston Speedway officials have released the speedway’s 2024 season schedule of NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series events, a slate that features 11 event dates for its four regular NASCAR racing divisions and includes four special events.



Incoming South Boston Speedway General Manager Brandon Brown noted that additional special races and promotions will be added to the track’s schedule as they are confirmed and will be announced during the off-season.



“We have extraordinary momentum coming off our 2023 season, and we look forward to building on that momentum heading into 2024,” Brown said.



“A huge thanks goes out to our race fans, teams, partners, and everyone involved for their support in making the 2023 season unforgettable. We’re unveiling the majority of our 2024 schedule at this time to give everyone as much time as possible to make their plans for next season.”



Brown pointed out the 2023 season at South Boston Speedway has been a great one.



“The 2023 season at South Boston Speedway has been incredible,” Brown said. “Fans were treated to thrilling championship fights in each of our four NASCAR-sanctioned weekly divisions, with points battles coming down to the final night of the season. We kicked off the Virginia Late Model Triple crown in exciting fashion once again, and all of our touring series events delivered for our fans. Racing fans all over the country tuned in to events at South Boston Speedway on FloRacing all year long, and we still have two exciting touring series events remaining on our 2023 schedule.”



The speedway will open its 2024 NASCAR racing season on Saturday afternoon, March 23, one week after the track’s annual Pre-Season Testing event, which is set for Saturday, March 16.



South Boston Speedway’s March 23 season-opener will feature the speedway’s four regular NASCAR racing divisions, the Sentara Health Late Model Stock Car Division, the Budweiser Limited Sportsman Division, the Southside Disposal Pure Stock Division, and the Virginia State Police HEAT Hornets Division.



The second event on South Boston Speedway’s 2024 schedule is the first special event currently listed on the schedule. That event is scheduled for Saturday afternoon, April 6, and features a 99-lap race for the powerful, open-wheel cars of the SMART Modified Tour. Twin 75-lap races for the Sentara Health Late Model Stock Car Division and a 25-lap race for the Virginia State Police HEAT Hornets Division are also featured on that date, which will be the last of the track’s early-season afternoon racing events.



The first night race of the 2024 season is set for Saturday night, April 20. All four of the track’s regular NASCAR racing divisions will be in action that night. A race for the East Coast Flathead Fords Racing Association is also included for that event.



South Boston Speedway’s showcase pre-Fourth of July Sentara Health Late Model Stock Car Division event, the Thunder Road Harley-Davidson 200, the kickoff race for the Virginia Late Model Triple Crown, is set for Saturday night, June 29.



The track’s Budweiser Limited Sportsman, Southside Disposal Pure Stock and Virginia State Police HEAT Hornets divisions will also be in action that night. A practice day and fan fest are slated for the day before on Friday, June 28.



The third special event currently on the schedule is the track’s Championship Night event slated for Saturday night, August 31. A 150-lap race for the Sentara Health Late Model Stock Car Division as well as races for the Budweiser Limited Sportsman, Southside Disposal Pure Stock and Virginia State Police HEAT Hornets divisions are slated for that night. That event will close out the 2024 season of NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series points races at South Boston Speedway.



South Boston Speedway’s CARS Tour event, usually held on a date in October, will be the track’s fourth special event of the season.



The latest news and updates for fans competitors can be found on the speedway’s website, southbostonspeedway.com, and through the track’s social media channels. Information may also be obtained by phoning the speedway at 434-572-4947 or toll free at 1-877-440-1540 during regular business hours.



SOUTH BOSTON SPEEDWAY TENTATIVE 2024 SCHEDULE (Start Times In Parenthesis):

Saturday, March 16 – Pre-Season Testing (10 A.M.-5 P.M.)

Saturday, March 23 – NASCAR Season Opener – Late Model Stock Car, Budweiser Limited Sportsman, Southside Disposal Pure Stock, Virginia State Police HEAT Hornets – (2 P.M.)

Saturday, April 6 – SMART Open-Wheel Modifieds, Sentara Health Late Model Stock Car, VSP HEAT Hornets – (3 P.M.)

Saturday, April 20– NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Race Night – Late Model Stock Car, Budweiser Limited Sportsman, Southside Disposal Pure Stock, VSP HEAT Hornets, East Coast Flathead Ford Racing Association – (7 P.M.)

Saturday, May 4 – NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Race Night – Late Model Stock Car, Budweiser Limited Sportsman, Southside Disposal Pure Stock, VSP HEAT Hornets – (7 P.M.)

Saturday, May 18 – NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Race Night – Late Model Stock Car, Budweiser Limited Sportsman, Southside Disposal Pure Stock, Virginia State Police HEAT Hornets, Southern Ground Pounders Vintage Racing Club – (7 P.M.)

Saturday, June 8 – NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Race Night - Late Model Stock Car, Budweiser Limited Sportsman, Southside Disposal Pure Stock, Virginia State Police HEAT Hornets –(7 P.M.)

Friday, June 28 – Thunder Road Harley-Davidson 200 Practice Day & Fan Fest

Saturday, June 29 – Thunder Road Harley-Davidson 200/ Virginia Late Model Triple Crown Kickoff – Late Model Stock Car 200, Budweiser Limited Sportsman, Southside Disposal Pure Stock, Virginia State Police HEAT Hornets - PLUS Fireworks – (7 P.M.)

Saturday, July 13 - NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Race Night – Late Model Stock Car, Budweiser Limited Sportsman, Southside Disposal Pure Stock, Virginia State Police HEAT Hornets – (7 P.M.)

Saturday, Aug. 3 – NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Race Night - Late Model Stock Car, Budweiser Limited Sportsman, Southside Disposal Pure Stock, Virginia State Police HEAT Hornets (7 P.M.)

Saturday, Aug. 17 – NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Race Night - Late Model Stock Car (100) Budweiser Limited Sportsman (75), Southside Disposal Pure Stock (25) Virginia State Police HEAT Hornets (20), Southern Ground Pounders Vintage Racing Club (25) – (7 P.M.)

Saturday, Aug. 31 – NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Championship Night - Late Model Stock Car (150), Budweiser Limited Sportsman, Southside Disposal Pure Stock, Virginia State Police HEAT Hornets – (7 P.M.)

### NOTE – Special Events In Boldface



***SCHEDULE IS TENTATIVE – SUBJECT TO CHANGE

***ADDITIONAL 2024 EVENTS TO BE ANNOUNCED LATER

