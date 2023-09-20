Glenn Howard Classic for the Usac/Cra Sprint Cars Is This Saturday at Perris Auto Speedway

The Amsoil USAC/CRA Sprint Cars return to Perris Auto Speedway for one of the most coveted races in the series, the annual Glenn Howard Classic this Saturday night, September 23rd. The race honors the past racer, owner, official, and innovator who played a significant role in the original CRA, the formation of the SCRA, and the current USAC/CRA. In addition to the USAC/CRA Sprint Cars, the PAS Senior and Young Gun Sprints and the PASSCAR Super Stocks will also be in action.

“It is hard to believe that we have been hosting this race so long,” Perris Auto Speedway promoter Don Kazarian said. “Glenn was a huge part of the sprint car story here in California. He was around forever and one who could always be counted on for advice. Not only for drivers, but also crew chiefs, officials, and promoters as well. Glenn, his wife Pat and sons Steve and Gary are major figures in the history of sprint car racing on the West Coast. They are all sorely missed.“

“We started the Glen Howard Classic in 2008 after Glen passed away,” Kazarian said before the 2022 running of the event. “At that time, virtually every driver in the series knew Glen. Either as an official, car owner or through his business. So, right out of the bag, this race was a big deal and everybody really wanted to win it. These days, many of the drivers from the first few editions of the race are no longer competing. Except for a handful of drivers who were racing back then, a majority of the field these days may not have personally known Glen. However, a crew member or a parent may have been racing or been around him. They have passed on the importance of the race to these younger drivers. Thus, it remains one of the most significant and coveted races on our schedule.”

Garden Grove, California’s Brody Roa leads the USAC/CRA into Perris on Saturday night. The veteran has won eight of the first 13 main events of the season driving for car owners Tom and Christy Dunkel. He carries a three-race win streak into Saturday’s show and he has parlayed his wins into a commanding 151-point lead over Yucaipa’s Tommy “Thunder” Malcolm. Corona’s Austin “The Big Game Hunter” Williams of Corona, who got engaged last weekend, and his brother Cody “The Cadillac” Williams are third and fourth. The fifth spot is currently being held down by San Diego’s AJ Bender.

After Saturday’s show, there will only be four races left in the series in 2023. On October 14th the series will make its third visit of the year to Arizona’s Mohave Valley Raceway. On November 3rd and 4th, the action will head to Cocopah Speedway near Yuma. The series will wind up the campaign at Perris on November 11th.

In addition to the USAC/CRA Sprint Cars, the up-and-coming young drivers in the PAS Young Gun Series, PAS Senior Sprints and PASSCAR Super Stocks will also be in action.

In the Senior Sprints, Ed Schwarz has a comfortable 27-point lead over defending champion Dale Gamer with just two races to go. Bob Suchy of Tustin is third.

Talented dancer Blake Hendricks of Simi Valley has a narrow seven-point lead over recent high school graduate Elexa Herrera in the Young Guns championship chase. Apple Valley’s Cash Culp trails Herrera by one point. Defending champion Stevie Rogers of Apple Valley and Brandon Nelson of Agua Dulce are tied for fourth, 19-points out of the lead.

With two races to go in the PASSCAR Super Stock season, four drivers have a realistic shot at winning the 2023 title. Beaumont’s Ricky Lee leads the way with 119 points. Chuck Becker of Yucaipa, a three-time Modified champion at the track, is only one point behind. Defending champ Tyson Talkington of Riverside, who won the last race on August 14th, is only five points out of first. Fourth place is held by Buena Park’s Billy Griffin, who has three track titles to his name, including the 2021 Modified and Super Stocks championships. He trails Lee by 13 points.

Spectator gates for the night of clean family fun and breathtaking sprint car action will open at 5:00 p.m. The first race will take the green flag at 7:00. Adult tickets to Saturday’s race are $30.00. Seniors 65 and over get in for $25.00. For kids 6-12 it is just $5.00 and children 5 and under are free.

Advance tickets for every regular race at The PAS are available until 7:00 p.m. on race day online at https://www.tix.com/ticket-sales/pas/7 or by calling 1-800-595-4849. For fans who do not wish to buy advance tickets, there will be plenty available for everyone at the ticket window each race night.

Perris Auto Speedway is conveniently located on the Lake Perris Fairgrounds (home of the Southern California Fair), one hour east of Los Angeles and one hour North of San Diego. To get to the track, take the 215 freeway, exit on the Ramona Expressway, and go three miles east to the fairgrounds. For directions online, the address to enter is: 18700 Lake Perris Drive and the zip code is 92571.

USAC/CRA races from Perris Auto Speedway are not streamed online.

