Trevino, Wood, Mauldin, and Davis Roll to Victories at Delta Speedway

Madera’s Logan Trevino, Sacramento’s Austin Wood, Rancho Murieta’s Lucas Mauldin, and Manteca’s Briggs Davis rolled to victories in Saturday’s Micro Sprint competition at Stockton’s Delta Speedway presented by Valley Strong Credit Union. The penultimate round of the championship saw Wood and Davis move closer to coveted $1000 to win championships in their respective divisions on the 1/7th mile dirt oval at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds.



In Winged Super 600 action, Izaak Sharp of Grass Valley was the top qualifier in a narrow time trial session. Nate Matherly of San Jose and Brentwood’s Jeffrey Pahule earned the ten-lap heat race triumphs. The invert placed Trevino on the pole, which he capitalized on by leading all 30-laps for his first Delta $500 win of the season. Points leader Wood, Rocklin’s Tucker LaCaze, Sharp, and Matherly rounded out the top-five.



Non-Wing was a challenge for Austin Wood to score his sixth win of the season but he overcame a fourth-starting position to earn the critical win. Wood was the fastest qualifier while Fresno’s Mattix Salmon and LaCaze claimed the heat races.



Pahule and Sharp were the front row starters for the 30-lap feature. Third-starting Carsen Perkins of Red Bluff worked up the inside to take the early lead with Wood following him into second.



Wood then swept around the outside of Perkins to lead lap seven. Wood never relinquished the top spot, leading Perkins, Salmon, Madera Ranchos’ Dalton Hill, and Sharp as the top-five finishers.



2022 Restricted champion Lucas Mauldin of Rancho Murieta drove back to victory lane in a $300-to-win, 25-lap contest. Points leader Nathan Ward of Bakersfield was the fastest in qualifying. Josiah Vega of Antioch and TK O’Brien of Manteca won the heat race competition.



Mauldin slotted into the pole position alongside Aubri Huckleberry in the main event. He paced the main event wire-to-wire. Hayden Stepps of Oakdale finished second, 3.241 seconds in arrears. Vega, Manteca’s Brody Rubio, and Stockton’s Vito Celli rounded out the top-five.



2022 Jr. Sprints champion Briggs Davis has now won nine features in the 2023 title defending season. Connor Penix of Clovis, Davis, Maya Mauldin, and Heston Stepps won the heat races.



Davis led all 20-laps for the $200 feature win. Mauldin was second ahead of Penix, Stepps, and Clayton’s David Anderson.



Delta Speedway presented by Valley Strong Credit Union will crown its champions on October 7!



Delta Speedway Stockton thanks Valley Strong Credit Union, Interstate Truck Center, Pape Kenworth, Hoosier Tire, Scully’s Air, Rancho San Miguel Markets, Eagle Grit, Winner’s Bingo, Genova Bakery, Belkorp Ag, Van De Pol Petroleum, Baker Roofing, Clean Brothers, and RacingJunk for their support!



Delta Speedway Results – September 16, 2023 Points Race No. 13



SUPER 600 (30 LAPS)

1. 7T-Logan Trevino[1]; 2. 2-Austin Wood[2]; 3. 19X-Tucker LaCaze[3]; 4. 24S-Izaak Sharp[4]; 5. 19-Nate Matherly[7]; 6. 73-Nikko Panella[5]; 7. 44X-Jeffery Pahule[6]; 8. 32A-Colton Huelsmann[8]; 9. 5-Mattix Salmon[11]; 10. 12-Alex Panella[9]; 11. 33-Andrew Smith[12]; 12. 15K-Kyle Cravotta[13]; 13. (DNS) 27-Brandon Carey



NON-WING (30 LAPS)

1. 2-Austin Wood[4]; 2. 35-Carsen Perkins[3]; 3. 5-Mattix Salmon[5]; 4. 20-Dalton Hill[9]; 5. 24S-Izaak Sharp[2]; 6. 19-Tucker LaCaze[6]; 7. 37H-Ryan Holden[12]; 8. 8G-Teddy Bivert[7]; 9. 25-Braydin Abrew[11]; 10. 44X-Jeffery Pahule[1]; 11. 99R-Buddy Chappell[13]; 12. (DNS) 13D-Drew Laeber; 13. (DNS) 52-Joe Silva



RESTRICTED (25 LAPS)

1. 55X-Lucas Mauldin[1]; 2. 98-Hayden Stepps[3]; 3. 75-Josiah Vega[7]; 4. 25R-Brody Rubio[5]; 5. 29V-Vito Celli `[6]; 6. 76-TK OBrien[8]; 7. 9J-Levi Osborne[9]; 8. 95-Nathan Ward[4]; 9. 10J-Aubri Huckleberry[2]



JR SPRINTS (20 LAPS)

1. 96-Briggs Davis[1]; 2. 55X-Maya Mauldin[3]; 3. 3P-Connor Penix[2]; 4. 99-Heston Stepps[4]; 5. 3D-David Anderson[6]; 6. 117-Alex Ranuio[8]; 7. 12-Haven Sherman[10]; 8. 11E-Easton Wright[7]; 9. 55J-Jayden Carey[9]; 10. 25DD-Samantha Dozier[5]



2023 Delta Speedway Schedule (Subject to Change)



April 8 Opening Day

April 22 Race #2

May 6 Race #3

May 20 Race #4

June 23 & 24 Race #5 & 6

July 4 Speedweek**

July 8 Race #7

July 22 Race #8

July 29 Race #9

August 19 Race #10

September 2 & 3 Race #11 & 12

September 16 Race #13

October 7 Race #14

October 27 & 28 Turkey Bowl XXIV**



**Non-points races

Delta Speedway PR