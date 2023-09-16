NASCAR Cup Series Driver Introductions Offers a Wide Range of Tunes to Kick off Bass Pro Shops Night Race

Thirty-six of America’s best drivers selected thirty-six classic, eclectic and meaningful tunes to be introduced with Saturday prior to the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.



The longtime tradition, emceed this year by famed announcer Michael Buffer, is sure to pump up the crowd before the field of NASCAR Cup Series championship contenders is whittled down from 16 to 12 when the checkered flag falls at The Last Great Colosseum.



Driver introductions for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race (USA Network, PRN Radio) are scheduled for 5:45 p.m., with the green flag following at 6:30 p.m.

Some selections seem natural – defending Cup Series champion Joey Logano picked “Champ is Here” by Jadakiss and Ross Chastain selected “Watermelon Moonshine” by Lainey Wilson.



Classic rock options are also covered – Aric Almirola chose “Back in Black” by AC/DC while BJ McLeod selected “Crazy Train” by Ozzy Osbourne.



For pole winner Christopher Bell, the Bristol Dirt Race champion from this past spring, it’s “Remember the Name” by Fort Minor.



And perhaps there’s a not-so-hidden message in the pick of Cup Series regular season champion Martin Truex Jr., who needs to have a top finish to avoid postseason elimination. His selection? “Thinkin’ Bout Me” by Morgan Wallen.



Below is a full list of the musical selections, with drivers listed in qualifying order.



DRIVER SONG

Christopher Bell Remember the Name by Fort Minor

Denny Hamlin Sirius by The Alan Parsons Project

William Byron Left Hand Free by alt-J

Michael McDowell Get Out My Way by Tedashii (featuring Lecrae)

Martin Truex Jr. Thinkin’ Bout Me by Morgan Wallen

Brad Keselowski We are All Made of Stars by Moby

Chase Elliott 24K Magic by Bruno Mars

Ty Gibbs Don't You (Forget About Me) by Simple Minds

Bubba Wallace Long Violent History by Tyler Childers

Corey LaJoie Pardon by TI

Ryan Blaney Rustin’ in the Rain by Tyler Childers

Tyler Reddick Dientes by J. Balvin, Usher and DJ Khaled

Alex Bowman Sabotage by The Beastie Boys

Chase Briscoe Wild Side by Motley Crue

Kyle Busch How U Like Me Now, by Heavy

Carson Hocevar I Wish by Skee-Lo

Ryan Preece Gangsta’s Paradise by Coolio

Austin Dillon Cowboy by Kid Rock (Instrumental)

Justin Haley Margaritaville by Jimmy Buffet

Chris Buescher Country Clubbin’ by Paul Cauthen

Kevin Harvick Start Me Up by The Rolling Stones

AJ Allmendinger Victory by Fire from the Gods

Ross Chastain Watermelon Moonshine by Lainey Wilson

Daniel Suarez I Feel Good by Pitbull

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Speed by Parker McCollum

Aric Almirola Back in Black by AC/DC

Ryan Newman Strokin by Clarence Carter

Joey Logano Champ is Here by Jadakiss

Austin Cindric Goofy Goober Rock by SpongeBob SquarePants

Todd Gilliland Father Stretch My Hands, Pt. 1 by Kanye West

Erik Jones Rollin (Air Raid Vehicle) by Limp Bizkit

Harrison Burton House of the Rising Sun by The Animals

Ty Dillon Many Men by 50 Cent

BJ McLeod Crazy Train by Ozzy Osbourne

JJ Yeley Cheeseburger in Paradise by Jimmy Buffett

Kyle Larson Dirt by Kenny Montgomery



RACE SCHEDULE

The remaining NASCAR Playoff Weekend schedule includes:

Today: Bass Pro Shops Night Race (6:30 p.m., USA Network, PRN Radio).

FAN ACTIVITIES

Off-track activities for the today include:

Today: Kenny Wallace and John Roberts host Trackside Live (Food City Fan Zone Stage, 3 p.m.)

