Fanatec GT World Challenge America Returns to Sebring Sept. 22-24

World class GT racing returns to Sebring International Raceway Sept. 22-24 featuring three full days of practice, qualifying and 11 separate races in five different classes.

 

Among the GT3 cars that will line up in two Fanatec GT World Challenge events will be Mercedes AMG, Aston Martin Vantage, Porsche 911, Porsche 992, Ferrari 296, BMW M4 and Acura NSX. A host of drivers that regularly compete in the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring are expected to drive those cars including Colin Braun, George Kurtz, Mario Farnbacher, Ryan Dalziel, Jeroen Bleekemolen, Bryan Sellers, Madison Snow and the winningest driver in IMSA history, Bill Auberlen.

 

SRO Motorsports, the promoter and operator of the Fanatec GT World Challenge and other international GT racing series, announced that next year’s Sebring event will move to May 3-5 as part of an eight-race series in the United States.

 

Single and multi-day tickets for the Sept. 22-24 event are available in advance at www.showpass.com/sro-sebring. Tickets and parking passes, which are be required for all cars and RVs, will be available at the gate.

 

A three-day RV parking pass, which includes two three-day tickets, is $215. For an additional $100, a limited number of RV parking spots are available in the new Crosley Valley on the Midway, complete with electric hook ups, water and CCTV. 

