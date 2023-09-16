Sellout Crowd Announced at Maple Grove Raceway for Pep Boys NHRA Nationals

For the second straight year, the NHRA and officials at Maple Grove Raceway announced a sellout crowd for Saturday’s qualifying action at the 38th annual Pep Boys NHRA Nationals.

The passionate fanbase again packed the historic facility during the two rounds of qualifying, with the overflow crowd enjoying an action-packed day of racing to kick off the six-race NHRA Countdown to the Championship playoffs.

It was also another exciting moment for the Koretsky family, who purchased Maple Grove Raceway last year. They held their first national event as track owners last year, drawing a Saturday sellout. The family has continued to make upgrades and improvements to a track that has hosted NHRA drag racing for almost four decades, welcoming a sold-out crowd on Saturday to the “House of Chaos.”

“This is amazing and this is what it’s all about, seeing all these awesome race fans out here enjoying themselves, having a good time and watching all these cars go down the track,” Kyle Koretsky said. “This is great and what Maple Grove is about, and we’re going to keep making improvements, so all the racers and fans have a great time every time they come.”

It is the seventh sellout crowd for the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series during its 2023 season, previously announcing capacity crowds at Gainesville, Phoenix and Denver.

Eliminations for the 38th annual Pep Boys NHRA Nationals begin at 9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday at Maple Grove Raceway.

(Courtesy of NHRA Communications)