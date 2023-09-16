Grandview Speedway Quick Results - September 15, 2023

T.P. Trailer Modifieds were on hand for practice rounds to prepare for the Saturday Freedom 76, with 58 cars taking part in the practice session.

Grandview Speedway will be presenting the biggest race event of the season, the 53rd annual Freedom 76 for the T.P. Trailer Modifieds on Saturday night starting at 7 pm.

On Saturday, September 16, the Freedom 76-lap championship will be run for the 358 Modifieds. The program will include qualifying heats, consolation races, Low Down and Dirty cash dash, along with the Schaeffer Racing Minuteman 20 leading to the 76-lap championship feature.

Pit gates open at 9 am for inspections, fans will be able to enter the Grandstand areas between 9 am. and 12 Noon to reserve seats with blankets, grandstand ticket windows open at 3 pm. pill draw for position is at 4:30 pm. with the drivers meeting at 5 pm. warm-ups are at 6 pm. with racing starting at 7 pm.

Adult Grandstand tickets on Saturday will be $40, while students ages 10-15 with ID are $20, with children ages 9 and under admitted for free. Pit admission will be $45, and no license is required. There will be no advanced tickets sold for this event, and the rain date is Saturday, September 23.

Prior to the racing on Saturday, SDS Photography will be hosting an autograph session featuring drivers Logan Watt, Kaitlyn Bailey, Adrianna Delliponti, and Molly Struss from 3 pm. until 4 pm. at the SDS photo booth in the grandstand area.

Since the 1960’s, Grandview Speedway has been presenting exciting wheel to wheel NASCAR stock car racing every Saturday Night starting in April and running through October, plus special events. Grandview Speedway is located at 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, Pa. 19505, just off Route 100, ten miles north of Pottstown, Pa.

Information is always available at www.grandviewspeedway.com or on Facebook, or by telephone at 610.754.7688.

T.P. TRUCK EQUIPMENT SPORTSMAN FREEDOM 38 FEATURE FINISH (38 laps): BRIAN HIRTHLER, Joe Toth, Dylan Swinehart, Jordan Henn, Kyle Smith, Addison Meitzler, Logan Watt, Logan Bauman, Cody Manmiller, Jesse Landis, Jesse Hirthler, Mike Schneck Jr., Brandon Edgar, Brad Arnold, Jason Hamilton, Adrianna Delliponti, Nathan Horn, Decker Swinehart, Mark Mohr, Zane Roth, Steve Kemery, Steve Young, Parker Guldin, Keith Haring, Brad Grim, Dakota Kohler, Mark Gaugler, TJ Mayberry

DID NOT QUALIFY: Michael Burrows, Tyler James, Nicholas Hamm, Brett Gilmore, Grant Hilfiger, Bryce Bashore, Brad Force, Xavier Sprague, Molly Struss, Bob Lineman Jr., Tyler Vidal, Jax Yohn, Danny Buccafusca, Kevin Olenick, Joey Vaccaro, Kaitlyn Bailey, Dirk Rimrott, Zach Steffey, Brad Brightbill, Bastian Miller, Talan Carter, Nick Faust, Bryan Rhoads, Colton Perry, Tom Miller Jr., Shon Elk, John Redner, Kenny Bock, Ryan Graver, Dallas Breidenbach, Ethan Bill, Rob Tete, Ronnie Solomon

HEAT WINNERS: Dylan Swinehart, Brad Grim, Brad Arnold, Zane Roth, Dakota Kohler, Logan Bauman

CONSI WINNERS: Kyle Smith, Jesse Hirthler, Decker Swinehart

FEATURE WINNER’S BONUS – LISA’S LANDSCAPING - $500 – Brian Hirthler

FEATURE WINNER’S BONUS NASCAR ADVANCE AUTO PARTS WEEEKLY SERIES - $500 – Brian Hirthler

FEATURE WINNER’S BONUS NASCAR ADVANCE AUTO PARTS WEEEKLY SERIES (IF TRACK REGULAR) - $500 – Brian Hirthler

BOB HILBERT SPORTSWEAR CUSTOM WINNER’S JACKET – Brian Hirthler

DEREKA MAE DESIGNS HARD CHARGER - $100 – Kyle Smith +15

COMPETITION CARBURETION FASTEST LAP OF FEATURE CERTIFICATE - $100 – Jordan Henn - .15.431

UPCOMING EVENTS –

Saturday, September 16 – 53rd annual FREEDOM 76 MODIFIED CLASSIC – T.P. Trailer Modifieds 76 laps – 7 pm

Saturday, September 23 – Outlaw Racing Series Enduro, Outlaw Racing Series Vintage, Xcel 600 Modifieds – 7 pm (Rain date for Freedom 76)

Friday, October 13 – Outlaw Racing Series Enduro, Outlaw Racing Series Vintage, Linda’s Speedway Chargers – 7 pm.

Saturday, October 14 – Outlaw Racing Series Enduro, Outlaw Racing Series Vintage, Xcel 600 Modifieds – 5 pm.

Grandview Speedway PR