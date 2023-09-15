Grandview Speedway Freedom 76 Weekend Has Arrived, Event Is Friday and Saturday This Weekend, Plenty of Bonus and Lap Prize Money Available for Drivers

The action and excitement has been building all season long, and now the biggest race weekend of the 2023 race season has arrived at Grandview Speedway, known as the Freedom 76 weekend.

Grandview Speedway would also like to thank all of the great businesses and fans who have stepped up to post bonus awards or sponsor laps for the Freedom 76 and Freedom 38 championship races this weekend!

The Freedom 76 weekend begins this Friday, September 15 with the 10th annual Freedom 38 Sportsman Championship race, along with qualifying events, plus practice time for Modified drivers wishing to participate in the Freedom 76.

Friday’s program will be known as Fans for Five Friday as management has rolled back the grandstand admission to just $5, while children ages 9 and under will be free of charge.

On Friday, pit gates open at 3 pm with grandstand gates opening at 5:30 pm. drivers meeting at 5:30 pm. with the pill draw following the drivers meeting. Warmups are at 6:15 pm. and racing at 7:30 pm. Pit admission on Friday is $40, and no license is required. There is no rain date for the Friday event.

Prior to the racing action on Friday will be the weekly Low Down and Dirty Meet and Greet. This week’s drivers include Modified drivers Jeff Strunk and Justin Grim, along with Sportsman drivers Ronnie Solomon and Talan Carter. The Meet and Greet is held in the main gate area starting at 4:45 pm. This will be the final Low Down and Dirty Meet and Greet, as Whippy and Da Rev Pastor Don will be retiring after this week’s event!

On Saturday, September 16, the 53rd annual Freedom 76 will be run for the 358 Modifieds. The program will include qualifying heats, consolation races, Low Down and Dirty cash dash, along with the Schaeffer Racing Minuteman 20 leading to the 76-lap championship feature.

Pit gates open at 9 am for inspections, fans will be able to enter the Grandstand areas between 9 am. and 12 Noon to reserve seats with blankets, grandstand ticket windows open at 3 pm. pill draw for position is at 4:30 pm. with the drivers meeting at 5 pm. warm-ups are at 6 pm. with racing starting at 7 pm.

Adult Grandstand tickets on Saturday will be $40, while students ages 10-15 with ID are $20, with children ages 9 and under admitted for free. Pit admission will be $45, and no license is required. There will be no advanced tickets sold for this event, and the rain date is Saturday, September 23.

Prior to the racing on Saturday, SDS Photography will be hosting an autograph session featuring drivers Logan Watt, Kaitlyn Bailey, Adrianna Delliponti, and Molly Struss from 3 pm. until 4 pm. at the SDS photo booth in the grandstand area.

The Freedom 38 for the T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman was first contested in 2014, and was won by that season’s track champion Jared Umbenhauer. The following season in 2015 the win was scored by that season’s point runner-up Craig Whitmoyer.

The 2016 contest was the only event so far that was won by an outsider, as New Jersey’s Brandon Grosso scored the win, followed by long time Grandview regular Ryan Beltz picking up a checkered flag in the 2017 event.

The 2018 running saw Modified regular Kevin Hirthler scoring his first 38er victory in a race that would run the entire distance without a caution. Hirthler would follow it up with another win two years later in the 2020 event, making him the only two-time winner of the end of season Championship race.

The 2019 race would see that season’s track champion Brad Brightbill put a cap on his great season, scoring the 38er win, which would be his fifth win of the year. The 2021 version would see Grandview’s 2016 Sportsman track champion Jordan Henn score the victory.

The 2022 version would see Ryan Grim pick up the win in a race that saw then invader and now 2023 Track Champion Logan Watt finish a close second place. Brett Gilmore, Cole Stangle, and Kyle Smith completed the top five finishers.

Lap sponsorships have been collected from generous fans and local businesses that have totaled over $3000 for drivers leading laps in the Freedom 76. In addition, over $4200 in bonus money has been posted for the big race, bringing the total to over $7200 in lap and bonus money for drivers running the Freedom 76.

Lap money will be paid to the drivers leading the laps in the Freedom 76, along with several extra special awards to include:

FEATURE WINNER’S BONUS - $1000 - From NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series

FEATURE WINNER’S BONUS - $1000 - From NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series if winner has competed in all Saturday NASCAR point races at Grandview Speedway during 2023 racing season.

LOW DOWN & DIRTY CASH DASH - $1276 – Sponsored by the Low, Down & Dirty Radio program for qualifying heat winners and guaranteed starters.

HARD CHARGER - $661 From Bobby Gunther-Walsh and his sponsors – The following sponsors have contributed to the Hard Charger Award – Res Q Natural Supplements, Just Born Candies makers of Mike & Ike candies, Hot Tamales, and those famous marshmallow Peeps. The driver advancing the most positions in the Freedom 76 from their scheduled starting spot to their finishing position receives the Hard Charger Award.

BOB HILBERT SPORTSWEAR CUSTOM WINNER’S JACKET – To the Freedom 76 Feature Winner from Bob Hilbert Sportswear, Boyertown, Pa.

LYNN HIMES GREAT EFFORT AWARD – $100 Sponsored by T.P. Trailers & Truck Equipment & the Perkins Family (presented to the highest finishing driver NOT in the top 10 in Grandview Points) in memory of Carole Lynn Himes, a long-time familiar face at Grandview Speedway

TRACK OFFICIALS HARD LUCK AWARD - $225 Free Engine re-sealing for 2024 season from Grandview track officials (must be within 50-mile radius)

GRANDVIEW SPEEDWAY WOULD LIKE TO THANK THE FOLLOWING PERSONS FOR THE BONUSES FOR THE 10th ANNUAL FREEDOM 38 SPORTSMAN CHAMPIONSHIP……..

FEATURE WINNER’S BONUS – LISA’S LANDSCAPING - $500 From Lisa’s Landscaping, Hatfield, Pa.

FEATURE WINNER’S BONUS - $500 From NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series

FEATURE WINNER’S BONUS - $500 From NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series if winner has competed in all Saturday NASCAR point races at Grandview Speedway during 2023 racing season.

BOB HILBERT SPORTSWEAR CUSTOM WINNER’S JACKET – To the Freedom 38 Feature Winner from Bob Hilbert Sportswear, Boyertown, Pa.

GRANDVIEW SPEEDWAY WOULD LIKE TO THANK THE FOLLOWING PERSONS FOR SPONSORING LAPS FOR THE 53rd annual FREEDOM 76 ON SEPTEMBER 16…………

Lap 1 – Good Luck to all teams from SDS Photography and the Sabo Family

Lap 2 – In Memory of Carol Heckman - $25

Lap 2 – T.P. Trailers & Truck Equipment located in Limerick, Pa. Find them on the web at www.tptrailersinc.com or call 800-255-0666. Stop by T.P. Trailers and Truck Equipment in Limerick for all your personal & professional trailer needs. - $25

Lap 3 – In Memory of Ted Banes – “Go Brett Kressley” - $50

Lap 3 – From Atkinson Autoworks in Gilbertsville, Pa. - $25

Lap 3 – Hungry? Head to Chino’s Place located at 7567 Chestnut Street in Zionsville, Pa. We can now hit the road with our food truck too!

Lap 4 – Valley Auto Group

Lap 5 – Good Luck to all drivers from Lex Shive 5K

Lap 6 – Matt Banes Roofing – Good Luck to all drivers as well as our driver Brett Kressley - $25

Lap 6 – Good Luck to all Freedom 76 drivers from Bock Racing - $50

Lap 7 – Matt Banes Roofing – Good Luck to all drivers as well as our driver Brett Kressley - $25

Lap 7 – In Memory of Kevin Graver Sr. Best of luck to Kevin Graver Jr. – From Rowe’s Graphics & The Rowe Family

Lap 8 – Matt Banes Roofing – Good Luck to all drivers as well as our driver Brett Kressley - $25

Lap 8 – Good Luck to all drivers from Mikey Schneck Jr. Motorsports and Crew - $25

Lap 9 – Matt Banes Roofing – Good Luck to all drivers as well as our driver Brett Kressley - $25

Lap 10 – Shon Elk and SME Laser Designs

Lap 10 – Top of the Hill Grill and Butcher Shop

Lap 10 – Bry/Car Racing Engines - $50

Lap 11 – R & K Motorsports. Good Luck to all drivers from retired drivers Ryan & Kyle Lilick - $50

Lap 12 – Are you in the market for a trailer to haul your racecar? T.P. Trailers & Truck Equipment in Limerick, Pa. has over 100 trailers in stock at all times! Come find the BEST trailer for YOU! - $25

Lap 13 – “Good Luck all drivers from Big Diamond’s Dog Pound”

Lap 14 – Yorie Tile

Lap 14 – In memory of Homen Hoffman, favorite driver was Smokey Warren

Lap 14 – In Memory of Tim Fritch - $25

Lap 15 – Scott Bender (Reading Eagle & National Racing Network Photographer) Always remembering my friend Don Marks

Lap 15 – Good Luck Nick DeSantis from Logan Rhoads

Lap 16 – ERK Steering Repair - $50

Lap 17 – Rick’s Towing and Hauling

Lap 17 – Good Luck team 88D from Abby Weaver and Weaver’s Feed Mill

Lap 18 – L & L Construction, Structural Steel Erection & Crane Rentals, Quakertown, Pa. – 215-536-9361

Lap 19 – Good Luck Brett Kressley from Harper Eshelman

Lap 20 – Rick’s Towing and Hauling

Lap 21 – Woody’s Home and Lawn Service LLC

Lap 22 – T.P. Trailers & Truck Equipment is where you will find Truck Bodies, Trailers, Snow & Ice Removal Equipment, Outside Storage Solutions, Parts, Repairs, Custom Fabrication and more. Go to www.tptrailerinc.com or call 800-255-0666 to speak with a sales associate today! - $25

Lap 23 – In Loving memory of my Son Gregory Jr.

Lap 23 – Batman

Lap 23 – Foreman Kids

Lap 24 – Jeff Tantum Smiles for Miles (S4M) Thanks to all drivers and staff for a great 2023 season - $25

Lap 25 – From Martin, Justin, Banko, Ryan, Davey, Rich, and the rest of the gang in turn one – Happy 76er!

Lap 26 – In loving Memory of Bob Sheidy and Joe Jordan

Lap 27 – At T.P. Trailers and Truck Equipment, we have you covered in winter storms, whether you are in the business of snow clearing, or looking to rent equipment. We have the parts, equipment, and service repair to keep you moving! - $25

Lap 28 – In Memory of Tammy Klotzbach - $25

Lap 29 – L & L Construction, Structural Steel Erection & Crane Rentals, Quakertown, Pa. – 215-536-9361

Lap 30 – Good Luck CVD and the entire 30 team from Missie H and all of CVD Nation

Lap 30 – Bry/Car Racing Engines - $50

Lap 31 – Good Luck to all drivers from Grandview Pace Truck driver Jan Stoudt

Lap 31 – In Memory of Redsy Helfrich. Good Luck #19K - $25

Lap 32 – For my husband Greg Dengler. You are always my checkered flag. Love, Carol

Lap 33 – From Jason Rought Painting LLC - $50

Lap 33 – Good Luck #33 Eddie Strada – from Bonnie

Lap 33 – Good Luck to all from Legacy Renovations

Lap 34 – At T.P. Trailers & Truck Equipment you can rent or lease your trailer purchase. Whether you are moving, going on vacation, or sending a child off to college, they offer a variety of trailers to suit your needs. Contact their rental department at 800-255-0666 for availability. -$25

Lap 35 – Good Luck to all drivers tonight from Step Above by Susan. Contact Susan to help plan your next event.

Lap 35 – Good Luck to all drivers! From your Track Announcer Jeff Ahlum

Lap 36 – ERK Steering Repair - $50

Lap 37 – Go Jared Umbenhauer from Earl Lange

Lap 38 – L & L Construction, Structural Steel Erection & Crane Rentals, Quakertown, Pa. – 215-536-9361

Lap 39 – Do you need to get that trailer inspected? Are you looking for one stop shopping? T.P. Trailers & Truck Equipment offers service and inspections on pickups, semi-tractor trailers, heavy equipment, and everything in between! - $25

Lap 40 – From Tom Wenner – Race Pro Weekly & Wenner Media Group

Lap 41 – In Memory of the 2009 Grandview Champion Car Owner – Vince Gagliardo Sr. - $350

Lap 42 – From E.S. Contracting

Lap 43 – Dirt Merchant

Lap 44 – Good Luck Doug Manmiller from Madi Papoutsis

Lap 45 – Best of Luck Billy Pauch Jr. from Mandi & Ian - $45

Lap 46 – Good Luck to all drivers from Lids @ Philly Premium

Lap 47 – T.P. Trailers & Truck Equipment in Limerick, Pa. offers a full array of trailers that can be customized to suit your needs. Go to www.tptrailersinc.com or call 800-255-0666 to speak with a sales associate today! - $25

Lap 48 – L & L Construction, Structural Steel Erection & Crane Rentals, Quakertown, Pa. – 215-536-9361

Lap 49 – In Memory of Dave Gibson. Good Luck Mike Gular - $49

Lap 50 – Good Luck to all drivers from the crew at Low Down and Dirty!

Lap 51 – Jeff Tantum Smiles for Miles (S4M) Thanks to all drivers and staff for a great 2023 season - $25

Lap 52 – Good Luck to all drivers from Grandview Pace Truck driver Jan Stoudt

Lap 53 – Vaccaro’s Auto Buyers & Vaccaro’s Motorsports - $40

Lap 54 – Good Luck to all drivers tonight from Step Above by Susan. Contact Susan to help plan your next event.

Lap 55 – B & R Hauling - $100

Lap 56 – T.P. Trailers & Truck Equipment located in Limerick, Pa. Visit them on the web at www.tptrailersinc.com or call 800-255-0666 for full-service truck maintenance, repair, fabrications, and inspections. -$25

Lap 57 – AMEN and Hammer Down Forever! – Pastor Don Kerns

Lap 58 – In Memory of Tammy Klotzbach - $25

Lap 59 – Good Luck to all drivers from Grandview Pace Truck driver Jan Stoudt

Lap 60 – Hoffman Brothers

Lap 61 – Good Luck Justin Grim from Spunktown Tavern

Lap 62 – In Memory of Donald Hess (Hessy) - $200

Lap 63 – “Good Luck all drivers from Big Diamond’s Dog Pound”

Lap 64 – Attend T.P. Trailers BIG One Day Sale on Wednesday, October 4th for the best sales of the season on all In-Stock Snow and Ice Removal Equipment - $25

Lap 65 – Glad Bobby Gunther-Walsh is OK!

Lap 66 – Brandon Croll - $50

Lap 67 – Brandon Croll - $50

Lap 68 – L & L Construction, Structural Steel Erection & Crane Rentals, Quakertown, Pa. – 215-536-9361

Lap 69 – Good Luck to all drivers from Carter’s Cards located in Douglasville, Pa.

Lap 70 – From Tom Wenner – Race Pro Weekly & Wenner Media Group

Lap 71 – T.P. Trailers & Truck Equipment in Limerick, Pa. offers 20’ & 40’ Storage and Office Containers for sale or rent. They do custom fabrication & delivery too! Check them out on the web at www.tptrailersinc.com or call 800-255-0666. - $25

Lap 71 – Good Luck to all drivers, see you in Victory Lane – from Haven Stump

Lap 72 – In Memory of Robert Schwenk love always – Diane, Tracy, and Britty

Lap 73 – Get well soon Tammy Owens

Lap 73 – Safe Driving - Special Thanks to Doug Manmiller from the Kirkham Family

Lap 74 – Thank You for 2 beautiful years! Love always, Miss Grandview Speedway Brittany Huber 2022/2023

Lap 75 – Matt Banes Roofing – Mention this ad at your next estimate and receive $500 off your next roof over $5000 - $50

Lap 76 – In Memory of 1977 Freedom 76 winner Doug Carlyle – From Doug and Beth Henry - $50

Lap 76 – Good Luck to all teams from SDS Photography and the Sabo Family

$4262 - in bonuses $3099 - in lap money $7361 - total bonuses and lap money!!!

Since the 1960’s, Grandview Speedway has been presenting exciting wheel to wheel NASCAR stock car racing every Saturday Night starting in April and running through October, plus special events. Grandview Speedway is located at 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, Pa. 19505, just off Route 100, ten miles north of Pottstown, Pa.

Information is always available at www.grandviewspeedway.com or on Facebook, or by telephone at 610.754.7688.

Grandview Speedway PR