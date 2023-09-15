Hard Work, Perseverance Pay Off for Kendall Milam in Winning 2023 South Boston Speedway Hornets Title

Hard work and perseverance gave 18-year-old Kendall Milam his first South Boston Speedway Virginia State Police HEAT Hornets Division championship.



The young Keeling, Virginia resident held a 14-point lead over D.J. Moser entering the season’s final points race on September 2. It appeared Milam could relax and attempt to race for the win in the season’s final race, but circumstances did not turn out that way. A problem occurred with his car that threatened to unhinge the teenager’s bid for his first stock car racing championship.



Milam, his father, Jarrett Milam, his brother, Landon Milam, and others worked frantically on the car after it developed issues during the division’s first practice session. After repairs, the car stayed together during qualifying and, fortunately, lasted through the race, allowing Milam to finish ninth and capture the division title.



“It felt really good to finish that race and win the championship,” Milam remarked. “It was a lot of stress relief. We had a whole lot of stress that night. We had problems with the car and were worried we wouldn’t be able to finish the race. I knew if I didn’t finish the race, I wasn’t going to win the championship.”



Winning the 2023 South Boston Speedway Virginia State Police HEAT Hornets Division championship is a special accomplishment for Milam as he became the second member of his family to win a division championship at South Boston Speedway.



His father won the 2010 South Boston Speedway Pure Stock Division title with six wins that season. The elder Milam also won two Pure Stock Division championships at nearby Orange County Speedway in Rougemont, North Carolina.



“To be the second Milam to win a championship at South Boston Speedway means a lot to me and my family,” he remarked. “It means a whole lot to finally win the championship after all of the hard work that has been put in over the last three years. Winning the championship had been my goal since my first year of racing.”



Milam is enjoying a true sense of accomplishment in winning the Virginia State Police HEAT Hornets Division championship because he prevailed in a tough, close, season-long points battle that went down to the season’s final race and did it in a highly competitive division that had six different race winners and seven different drivers to lead laps.



“It was a good season,” Milam noted. “This is a lot more competitive division this year than it was last year. It’s not as much fun if you go out there and you blow everybody out because it feels like you had no competition at all. The Hornets Division is the most competitive support division there is.”



In winning the division title Milam registered two wins, seven Top-5 finishes, and 10 Top-10 finishes in 11 starts. Those numbers closely mirrored his numbers from 2022 when he recorded two wins, seven Top-5 finishes, and nine Top-10 finishes. He finished fourth in the final 2022 season point standings despite sitting out one race and wrecking out of another race.



The big difference between Milam’s 2022 season and his 2023 championship-winning season rested with him growing in both maturity and experience.



“I matured a whole lot,” explained Milam. “I knew last year what I needed to come into this season to win the championship. Last year, I was just a “go win races” type of racer. I didn’t care if I made enemies or not. I was just going out there to win races.



“Knowing I could come in this year and compete for the division championship, I raced everybody clean. I will continue to do that throughout my racing career. My goal, more than anything this year, was to be consistent and to finish all the races.”



The battle for the 2023 division championship was intense from start to finish. While the points margins among the top five drivers in the standings were very narrow and four-to-five drivers were in contention for the championship at any point during the season, it was Dillon Davis of Nathalie, Virginia, the eventual division runner-up, that gave Milam the most concern.



Milam appeared to have the upper hand just after the season’s midpoint. Unfortunately, he encountered misfortune in the July 15 event and had to retire his car from the race with only a few laps remaining. He finished 11th that night, his only finish outside of the Top 10 this season. Davis finished fifth in that race, and sliced heavily into Milam’s points lead.



“I think I would have had about a 20-point lead all year if we hadn’t gotten caught up in that one accident and had that one night where I finished outside the Top 10,” Milam noted. “With three laps to go in the race the belt flew off of my alternator and I wasn’t able to finish the race. That race cost us a lot of points. After I had that bad race, I thought my chances to win the championship would have been doomed.”



Another key point in the division championship points battle came in the August 19 race when Davis encountered engine issues and finished 12th. Milam finished second in the race and extended his points lead while Davis dropped to third place in the standings with one race remaining.



“His motor locking up helped us a lot in points,” Milam noted. “We were in a very close points battle entering that night."



Over the course of the season’s final three races, Milam finished fourth, second and ninth while Davis posted finishes of fifth, 12th, and fourth in the final three races.



Milam pointed out he and Davis had a good battle for the championship throughout the season.



“Dillon and I started racing the same year,” Milam pointed out. “We had a clean battle. We had one run-in, but we raced clean the whole year.”



Overall, the 2023 season was a great season for Milam.



“All in all, it was a good season, especially being able to win two races,” Milam said.

“It was fun to be able to go out there, race, win the two races I won, and finish all of the races that I finished. It was a lot of stress, too. I can sleep at night now and not have to worry about going out there and making sure we finish races.”



Upcoming Events At South Boston Speedway



Two big touring series events remain on South Boston Speedway’s 2023 season schedule with the AutosByNelson 250 presented by Virginia Is For Lovers CARS Tour event set for Saturday night, October 7 and a return visit to South Boston Speedway by the stars and cars of the SMART Modified Tour set for Saturday afternoon, October 14.



The AutosByNelson 250 presented by Virginia Is For Lovers on Saturday night, October 7 will feature a 125-lap race for the CARS Tour Solid Rock Carriers Late Model Stock Car Tour, a 100-lap race for the CARS Tour Pro Late Models, and a 20-lap race for the Virginia Mini-Cup Racing Association. The first race of the night will get the green flag at 7 p.m.



Advance adult general admission tickets for the AutosByNelson 250 presented by Virginia Is For Lovers CARS Tour event are priced at $17 each and may be purchased online on South Boston Speedway’s website, www.southbostonspeedway.com or by calling the speedway office at 434-572-4947 or toll free at 1-877-440-1540 during regular business hours.



Tickets at the gate on race day on October 7 will be $20 each. Seniors ages 65 and older, military, healthcare workers, and students (with ID) can purchase tickets for $17 each at the gate on race day.



The SMART Modified Tour event on Saturday afternoon, October 14 will feature a 99-lap race for the SMART Modified Tour, a race for 602 Crate Modifieds, and a 25-lap race for the Southern Ground Pounders Vintage Racing Club. The first race of the day will start at 3 p.m.



Advance adult general admission tickets for the October 14 SMART Modified Tour event are priced at $17 each and may be purchased online on South Boston Speedway’s website or by calling the speedway office during regular business hours.



Tickets at the gate on race day on October 14 will be $20 each. Seniors ages 65 and older, military, healthcare workers, and students (with ID) can purchase tickets for $17 each at the gate on race day.



The latest news and information about these events can be found on the South Boston Speedway website and the track’s social media channels. Information may also be obtained by phoning the speedway at 434-572-4947 or toll free at 1-877-440-1540 during regular business hours.

