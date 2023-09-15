Statement From Bristol Motor Speedway President and General Manager Jerry Caldwell Regarding Bristol Motor Speedway’s 2024 Spring Race

“As the motorsports world focuses on America's Night Race tomorrow, we are thrilled to announce Bristol Motor Speedway will host the return of the Food City 500 on the concrete high-banks of the World's Fastest Half Mile in the spring of 2024,” said Bristol Motor Speedway President and General Manager Jerry Caldwell. “We will revive a logo reminiscent of the first Food City 500s in the early ’90s and resurrect the track’s vintage trademark look and feel of the era. We’re looking forward to a great weekend of racing and what’s to come in 2024.”

BMS PR