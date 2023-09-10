Eric Schmidt Triumphs During Nascar Tribute to Heroes in Roseville





The event opened with a tribute to first responders in honor of the anniversary of 9/11.



“This is awesome. I’ve been running out here for almost 35 years and never won a Super Late Model or tour race here,” Schmidt said. “It means a whole lot. Crowd is awesome. Friends and family are here. Have to thank Randy Hedrick and Sierra Speed for putting us in this car.”



Two-time 2023 series winner Dylan Zampa of Napa led the feature race from the pole with a series’ best 11-entries on hand. 2020 track champion Cole Moore of Granite Bay clawed towards Zampa before falling into a duel with 2021 state champion John Moore and Schmidt for second.



The first competition caution flew after 25 consecutive laps of green flag action and Zampa held the top spot over Cole Moore on the restart. Schmidt fell backwards, being passed by 2021 Jr. Late Model champion Kenna Mitchell of Loomis for fourth on lap 44. He was nearly overhauled by 2019 track champion Jason Romero of Cameron Park before a caution for Aidan Daniels of Fort Bragg spinning.



Cole Moore’s next attempt at challenging Zampa for the lead was more successful as they raced alongside each other for the top spot at the halfway point. Moore and Zampa then made contact into turn one, sending Zampa up the track. Zampa came to a stop on lap 50 for a caution flag with a right front flat tire.



Daniels and his cousin Lane Anderson of Fort Bragg crashed hard on the backstretch for a red flag on lap 75. Both drivers were uninjured.



Schmidt restarted third behind Cole and John Moore. He passed John for second and faced a five car length deficit to Cole Moore. That deficit was erased when John Moore and Mitchell tangled in turn one in the battle for third, bringing out a caution.



Cole Moore picked the outside line on the following restart, which the leaders had done throughout the contest. Schmidt made the bottom work, however, driving into the lead on lap 84.



Schmidt successfully defended the lead from Cole Moore before Zampa then took over second with six laps to go. Mitchell followed suit two laps later to take over third as well. Schmidt won his first feature in the JM Environmental Wild West Super Series over Zampa, Mitchell, Cole Moore, and John Moore.



Jeremy Doss of Upper Lake cemented his place as one of the very best INEX Legends drivers in the nation by winning the 35-lap feature on Saturday night. The fast-paced feature went green for the first 32 circuits around Roseville.



May winner Doss led time trials over 30-cars taking time. The field was narrowed to 22-starters for the 35-lap feature after a pair of uneventful 15-lap B-Mains.



Ukiah’s Cole Brown anchored the front of the field with fast-timer Doss running closely behind him. Doss pursued Brown during opening green flag run, taking over the top position on lap 22. Rocklin’s Robby Czub made an outstanding showing in his return to the speedway by running quick laps from the third position.



Czub then suddenly exited the race on lap 25, handing third to former Roseville winner Nick Halen of Reno, Nevada. Aiden Phillips of Madera and Kayci Phillips of Modesto, of no-relation, both spun on the front stretch for the only caution of the race.



Doss held the lead over a three-lap shootout, completing a master-class victory in the INEX Legends Tour Series. Brown, Halen, Chris Justice, and Jeremy’s father Mike Doss rounded out the top-five.



Tyler Wentworth closed in on a championship in the NASCAR Velocity Solar Modifieds by picking up the 30-lap feature win. Richard Poppert, Jr. made his return to All American Speedway and drove around the outside of Samuel Winkler of Groveland to lead lap one. Don Shalla of Sacramento and Cody Rickard of Lincoln collided in turn one for a caution on the second lap.



Wentworth took advantage of the restart by taking the lead on the high side. Poppert and Rickard came together in turn one, setting up a nine-lap sprint to the finish. Loomis’ Nick Lyons challenged Wentworth for the lead in a side-by-side duel before Lyons spun on lap 26. Wentworth darted to victory ahead of Lyons, Poppert, Winkler, and Rickard.



Josh Whitfield claimed his second NASCAR Berco Redwood Late Model feature win of the season in a 30-lap feature.



Lincoln’s Adam Kern led the first four laps in his debut race in the division. He was then overhauled by 2022 Jr. Late Model track champion Trey Daniels of Fort Bragg. Whitfield hounded Daniels before knifing underneath him to lead lap 15 at the halfway point.



Daniels engaged in a furious battle with 2023 Jr. Late Model points leader Vito Cancilla for the second spot during the second half of the race. Fort Bragg’s Lane Anderson spun from fourth with seven laps to go before Kern spun on lap 27.



Whitfield took the Pro Late Model glory by just a few car lengths with Daniels fending off Cancilla for second. Madera Late Model champion Jason Aguirre of Modesto finished fourth followed by Auburn’s Colton Nelson.



Roseville's Whitfield has also nearly clinched his third consecutive NASCAR NAPA Riebes Auto Parts Super Stocks championship, winning Saturday’s main event for his sixth win of 2023.



He earned fast-time then advanced forward through the pack, taking over the lead from Dixon’s Tim Walters on lap eight using the outside line. Roseville’s Phil Wilkins suffered a major fire on lap 16 but emerged unscathed.



Whitfield stretched his lead over the field during the final green flag run, leading Dixon’s Tim Walters by 5.143 seconds at the checkered flag after 30-laps of competition. Roseville’s Roy Smith finished a close third followed by Antelope’s Terry Thomas and Rocklin’s Eric Bocksberger.



Orangevale’s Mario Novelli won his second F4 feature of the season in narrow battle with past champions Matthew Fuhs and Ray Molina of Roseville.



Incoming points leader John Sproule of Rocklin led the opening five laps with Molina in pursuit. Molina was forced to make a stop and go on the backstretch due to going underneath the 16.5 second breakout rule while battling for the lead, relegating him back to tenth. Citrus Heights’ Vic Theberge spun in turn two for a caution on lap nine.



Novelli and Sproule raced side-by-side for the lead until Novelli seized the position on lap 15. Novelli won by 1.202 seconds ahead of Fuhs, Molina, Sproule, and Newcastle’s Kameron Bair.



Martinez’ Vito Cancilla won his third consecutive AAMCO of Auburn Jr. Late Model feature by leading all 25-laps for victory. Fourth-generation driver Kylie Glick of Lincoln made a triumphant debut by taking second after a race-long battle with Auburn’s Colton Nelson. 2022 Mini Cup champion Dayton Broyles of Roseville finished fourth ahead of Bella Thomsen of El Dorado Hills.



Loren Chitwood won the final NAPA Riebes Auto Parts Trailer Bash of the season.



All American Speedway wants to thank @the Grounds for their support along with partners such as Roseville Toyota, Berco Redwood, NAPA Riebes Auto Parts, JM Environmental, Velocity Solar, Sinister Diesel, AAMCO Transmission & Total Car Care of Auburn, CA, A-All Mini Storage, Auto Gator, Pape Machinery, Atlas Disposal, Kim White Realtor, All Street Sweeping, Roseville Moose Lodge, and Folsom Lake Asphalt for their strong support of All American Speedway. Without competitor support and local community partners, these events would not take place.



For more information, visit





2023 NASCAR WEEKLY RACING SCHEDULE (SUBJECT TO CHANGE)



Sept 30 NASCAR ARCA WEST NAPA 150, JM Environmental Wild West Super Series Late Models, Berco Redwood Pro Late Models, Velocity Solar Modifieds, Riebes / NAPA Auto Parts Super Stocks, F4s, AAMCO of Auburn Jr. Late Models



