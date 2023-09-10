Popular BMS Fan Zone and Fan Midway Alive With Amazing Entertainment Options During America’s Night Race Weekend

The Popular BMS Fan Zone, located at BMS Entrance 1 (North) near the famed It’s Bristol Baby! monument, is once again going to be the place to be to enjoy a variety of entertainment options during the Bass Pro Shops Night Race weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway, Sept. 14-16.



The BMS Fan Midway, located in the lot over the hill behind the track’s frontstretch, also offers lots to do with plenty of sponsor displays and activities to keep guests engaged.



Among the popular attractions in the BMS Fan Zone will feature for the first time the high-soaring antics of the Ultimate Air Dogs, which are scheduled to perform in multiple shows on each day of the weekend. You definitely don’t want to miss these pups taking flight and showing off their swimming skills.



The Fan Zone also will host the return of the high-soaring BMX Freestyle team, who will wow the crowd with their daredevil skills in shows throughout each day. The amazing Extreme Globe of Death also returns to thrill guests over the weekend as the stunt riders dodge each other inside a dizzying oval steel cage. Guests can channel their inner lumberjack at the Axe Throwing station, try to last 8 seconds on a surly mechanical bull and jump inside a racing simulator to test their virtual stock car driving skills.



Fans will also be able to shop for some gear of their favorite race team at one of several race team souvenir trailers that will be positioned throughout the Fan Zone. In addition, those 21 and over who are thirsty can grab a quick beverage at the popular Busch Light Bar that is stationed in the Fan Zone or head over to the nearby Sugarlands Shine sampling station to try one of their delicious cocktails.



One of the main attractions in the BMS Fan Zone is the Food City Fan Zone Stage presented by Coca-Cola, with a hefty schedule of entertainment planned throughout the weekend hosted by NASCAR personality Alex Weaver. The Food City Fan Zone Stage will provide guests with music, driver and celebrity appearances, games, SCC auctions hosted by Jose Castillo, driver Q&A chats, prize giveaways and so much fun.



Drivers who are scheduled to make appearances at the Food City Fan Zone stage include Matt DiBenedetto, Grant Enfinger, Tyler Ankrum, Chase Purdy, John Hunter Nemechek, Bubba Wallace, Tyler Reddick, Corey LaJoie, Michael McDowell, William Byron, Daniel Hemric, Joey Logano, Carson Hocevar, Chase Elliott, Austin Dillon and Denny Hamlin, among others. A full schedule of activities and driver appearances is below.



Local celebrities Amy Lynn and Chris McIntosh, hosts of the popular Daytime Tri-Cities show on WJHL TV 11, will rev up the fun on Friday when they host their show live from the stage starting at 9 a.m.



On Thursday night, University of Tennessee’s DJ Sterl the Pearl will provide the tunes as he headlines the famed BMS Foam Party at the Food City Fan Zone Stage. The Foam Party, which covers guests with tons and tons of foam as the music plays in the background, will begin immediately after the UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics Craftsman Truck Series race.



The party keeps going on Friday night at the Food City Fan Zone Stage when country musician Tim Dugger pulls out his guitar to entertain guests following the conclusion of the Food City 300 Xfinity Series race.



One of the main stage highlights of the weekend on the Food City Fan Zone Stage will be Saturday’s Trackside Live at 4 p.m. with hosts Kenny Wallace and John Roberts. That famed duo will welcome special guests, including an All-Star lineup of drivers, to the big stage for fun interviews and plenty of high jinks.



The BMS Chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities with host Jose Castillo will offer live auctions from the Food City Fan Zone Stage at 3:30 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday.



Children also will be able to have tons of fun by visiting the BMS Kid Zone, where there will be a challenging rock wall, LEGO table, cornhole game area; coloring stations; an inflatable bounce house; euro bungie; Hot Wheels tracks; photo opportunities and much more. To help elevate the fun-meter BMS’s lovable raccoon mascots, Bump and Run, will make appearances throughout the weekend.



The BMS Fan Midway, which sits in the large lot behind the track’s frontstretch directly between the oval and Bristol Dragway, will have a showcase of Bristol Motor Speedway’s premier sponsors & partners, many of which will have fan activations. Some of those featured sponsors will include Anheuser-Busch, Bass Pro Shops, Chevrolet, Ambetter Health, Air Force, GEICO, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol, Meade John Deere, O’Reilly Auto Parts and UNOH. The BMS Fan Midway also will have an Axe Throwing station and a Mechanical Bull.



One of the highlights in the Fan Midway will be The Appalachian Service Project “Race To Build” competition, which will begin Thursday and finish on Saturday. Three college teams, Tennessee College of Applied Technology, Kent State University and University of Nebraska, will compete for bragging rights and scholarship awards to construct custom homes in record time for three families based in the Tri-Cities area.



Schedules for both the BMS Fan Zone and the Food City Fan Zone Stage are below. Please visit Bristol Motor Speedway’s website for schedule updates.



Thursday, Sept. 14

Noon-4 p.m. Axe Throwing

Noon-4 p.m. Race Simulator

Noon-4 p.m. Mechanical Bull

Noon-4 p.m. Kids Zone

Noon-4 p.m. Food City Fan Zone Stage hosted by Alex Weaver

1 p.m. Matt DiBenedetto

2 p.m. Grant Enfinger, Rajah Caruth, Daniel Dye

2:15 p.m. Tyler Ankrum

2:30 p.m. Chase Purdy

2:45 p.m. Stephen Mallozzi

1-4 p.m. Ultimate Air Dogs

1:30 p.m. Extreme Globe of Death exhibition

2 p.m. BMX Freestyle Team exhibition

3:30 p.m. Extreme Globe of Death exhibition

4 p.m. BMX Freestyle Team

10:30 p.m. Sterl the Pearl Foam Party at the Food City Fan Zone Stage



Friday, Sept. 15

9 a.m. Daytime Tri-Cities with Amy Lynn and Chris McIntosh on Fan Zone Stage

Noon-4 p.m. Axe Throwing

Noon-4 p.m. Race Simulator

Noon-4 p.m. Mechanical Bull

Noon-4 p.m. Kids Zone

Noon-4 p.m. Food City Fan Zone Stage hosted by Alex Weaver

12:30 p.m. Chris Rice and Derek Kraus with Food City and Crav’n

12:45 p.m. Joe Graf Jr.

1 p.m. John Hunter Nemechek

1:15 p.m. Chad Finchum

1:30 p.m. Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick

2 p.m. Corey LaJoie

2:15 p.m. Michael McDowell

2:45 p.m. William Byron

3:30 p.m. SCC Live Auction with Jose Castillo

4 p.m. Richard Petty PVA presentation

4:35 p.m. Daniel Hemric

1:30 p.m. Extreme Globe of Death exhibition

2-6 p.m. Ultimate Air Dogs

2 p.m. BMX Freestyle Team exhibition

3:30 p.m. Extreme Globe of Death exhibition

4 p.m. BMX Freestyle Team

10 p.m. Tim Dugger post-race concert on the Food City Fan Zone Stage



Saturday, Sept. 16

Noon-4 p.m. Axe Throwing

Noon-4 p.m. Race Simulator

Noon-4 p.m. Mechanical Bull

Noon-4 p.m. Kid Zone

Noon-4 p.m. Food City Fan Zone Stage hosted by Alex Weaver

12:05 p.m. Air Force Band

12:45 p.m. Air Force Swear in Ceremony

1:30 p.m. Everett Larson

3:30 p.m. SCC live auction with Jose Castillo

1-6 p.m. Ultimate Air Dogs

1:30 p.m. Extreme Globe of Death exhibition

2 p.m. BMX Freestyle Team exhibition

3:30 p.m. Extreme Globe of Death exhibition

4 p.m. BMX Freestyle Team

4 p.m. Trackside Live with Kenny Wallace and John Roberts

4 p.m. Joey Logano and Carson Hocevar

4:10 p.m. Kurt Busch

4:15 p.m. Chase Elliott

4:30 p.m. Austin Dillon and Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

4:45 p.m. Denny Hamline and Joey Chestnut

5 p.m. Ty Gibbs



The Bass Pro Shops Night Race weekend features three nights of electrifying NASCAR Playoff action under the lights including Saturday night’s Cup Playoff race, the Bass Pro Shops Night Race (7 p.m., USA Network, PRN Radio). The weekend also includes the return of Dale Earnhardt Jr. to Bristol’s high banks in the Food City 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoff race on Friday night, Sept. 15 (7:30 p.m., USA Network and PRN Radio). The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series will get the Playoff fun started on Thursday night, Sept. 14, with the running of the UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics (9 p.m., FS1 and MRN Radio). The ARCA Menards Series will open Thursday’s racing with a strong lineup of racing’s rising stars to make it a doubleheader night to remember with the Bush’s Beans 200 (6 p.m., FS1 and MRN Radio).



To purchase tickets, please visit the Bristol Motor Speedway website or call the BMS Ticket Sales Center at (866) 415-4158.

BMS PR