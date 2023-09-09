Friday, September 8th Maybury Kids Night / TC 13 Shoot Out at Stafford Speedway Postponed Due to Rain

The Friday, September 8th Maybury Kids Night / TC 13 Shootout program at Stafford Motor Speedway has been postponed due to rain and lightening in the area. The Maybury Material Handling Kids Night will be rescheduled to Friday, September 22nd while the TC 13 Shootout will be moved to NAPA Championship Night on September 29th. All tickets for September 8th will be good for either the September 22nd or September 29th event.

Stafford Speedway PR