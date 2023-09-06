The NASCAR Foundation’s Speedy Bear Brigade Powered by Kaulig Giving To Visit 100 Hospitals Across United States, Mexico and Canada

NASCAR-themed teddy bears are being delivered to children in hospitals across the United States, Mexico and Canada as The NASCAR Foundation and Kaulig Giving join together for the seventh annual Speedy Bear Brigade. This year’s efforts will bring the cumulative total to more than 11,000 Speedy Bears delivered since the program’s inception, providing comfort to children during their hospital stays.

“To have surpassed 10,000 bears delivered in just seven years is truly amazing,” said Nichole Krieger, Executive Director and Vice President, The NASCAR Foundation. “Support from donors like Kaulig Giving, NASCAR partners and all of our wonderful NASCAR fans is so important to help us continue the vision of Betty Jane France to bring comfort to kids in the hospital.”

This year’s efforts mark the biggest to date with 100 hospitals participating in race markets across the United States, Mexico and Canada. The initiative surrounds National Teddy Bear Day on Saturday, Sept. 9, with events in Akron, Ohio, home to Kaulig Giving headquarters, as well as Charlotte, N.C. and Daytona Beach, Fla., home to NASCAR headquarters.

“We’re honored to team up with The NASCAR Foundation to deliver cheer, positivity and comfort to children in hospitals across the country through the Speedy Bear Brigade program,” said Matt Kaulig, team owner of Kaulig Racing and founder of Kaulig Giving. “Our partnership with The NASCAR Foundation continues to grow on and off the track and is a priority for us. All of us share the incredible goal of impacting the communities we love by helping children in need live happier, healthier lives.”

NASCAR fans are encouraged to join the Speedy Bear Brigade by making a $25 donation to The NASCAR Foundation to sponsor a Speedy Bear and send an inspirational message to a child in the hospital. As an additional incentive, Kaulig Giving will match each $25 donation made at NASCARfoundation.org/ speedybear for a total gift of $25,000.

NASCAR PR