MOWA Sprints Heading To Macon IL Speedway Saturday Night

Following a three-week hiatus, the Morrow Brothers Ford, Inc. MOWA Sprint Car Series will hit the track on Saturday, September 9 at Macon Speedway for the series’ 13th-career visit to the ⅕-mile oval. It all takes place at the track on Ripple’s Auto Body night presented by Griz 98.1 FM.

While 13 comes as an unlucky number for many, Pocahontas, Illinois-driver Zach Daum heads into the weekend hoping to continue his hot streak with the series. Daum has won the past three events held at Macon. No driver, other than reigning champion Paul Nienhiser, has scored multiple wins with the series in 2023, with both coming in the most recent series events at Lincoln Speedway (July 14 and August 18).

Saturday’s event at Macon begins the stretch towards the end of the 2023 campaign for the MOWA Sprints, who wind down the season on October 6 at Jacksonville Speedway. With ten events completed in the 2023 season, Jacksonville, Illinois driver Trevin Littleton finds himself atop the series points standings by 24 markers over Preston Perlmutter. Jeremy Standridge, Will Armitage and reigning champion Paul Nienhiser complete the top five. Littleton is looking to secure his first-career Points Championship with the MOWA Sprint Car Series and knows that he will need to be consistent for the remainder of the schedule. In recent action at Macon, Littleton finished 14th after starting 8th.

Joining the Sprints will be four other classes of racing action plus Spectator Drags at intermission, to make for a highly entertaining night. The Spectator Drags will be the intermission show, giving fans a chance to drive their street legal vehicle on the track and compete against others in a one lap, bracket style event. Only eight entries are being accepted. To enter, call the office at 217-764-3000.

The Midwest Big Ten Street Stocks will be racing in the Rocco’s Bar Race To 20, going 20-laps for $600 to win. They will also get the rare chance to qualify with a $100 bonus on the line. Additional money has been added to the already increased Big Ten purse.

Helton Custom Exhaust and Powder Coating of Virden, IL has stepped up to sponsor a special visit by the Mod Lite class. The race will pay $500 to win for a class that doesn’t typically have any events in Central Illinois.

Rounding out Saturday’s action will be the Red’s Place DIRTcar Modified class and Weddle Performance Engines Sportsman division. The two divisions have been consistently two of the strongest divisions with solid car counts and good racing this season.

Pit gates open Saturday at 4:00, grandstands at 5:00, hotlaps are at 6:00, and racing is at 7:00 PM. Grandstand admission will be $20, while kids 11 and under are free.

Macon Speedway PR