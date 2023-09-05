Larson-Hamlin rivalry returns to its Kansas Speedway origin this weekend

NASCAR’s steamiest rivalry of 2023 returns to its Kansas Speedway origin as the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs roar into Sunday’s Hollywood Casino 400.

In what many fans consider to be the best race of the year, May’s AdventHealth 400 showcased an intense battle between Kyle Larson and Denny Hamlin. On the final lap, Hamlin caught Larson on the backstretch and turned his already loose race car into the outside wall. This led Hamlin and the No. 11 team to run away victorious with their first win of the season while Larson and the No. 5 crew limped to the finish line in second.

“Yeah, I got position on him there, tried to side-draft him and clipped his left rear,” said Hamlin, as he faced a mob of boos from the front stretch grandstands. “But I’m glad he was able to at least finish.”

Hamlin’s win held a lot of weight at the time, as he tied NASCAR Hall of Famer Tony Stewart with 49 career wins and earned the 400th NASCAR win for Joe Gibbs Racing.

On the other end of the result was Larson, who was disappointed after leading 85 laps. He said, “I haven’t seen a replay, but obviously, he was side-drafting really aggressively, like he would. He was touching me, it felt like, and it had me really out of control.”

This rivalry has only intensified since May’s race at Kansas Speedway. This comes after a similar incident during the Highpoint.com 400 at Pocono Raceway where Hamlin ran Larson into the Turn 1 wall on a late restart battling for the lead. It effectively ruined Larson’s shot at a win while Hamlin notched his 50th career victory and seventh at the track. And once again, Hamlin was met with the boos of displeased fans during his front stretch celebration.

On Sunday, Sept. 10, Hamlin will look to complete the season sweep at Kansas Speedway’s fast 1.5-mile oval while Larson hopes to visit its victory lane for the first time since his NASCAR Cup Series Championship season in 2021. Larson began the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs with a win in last week’s Cook Out Southern 500.

Meanwhile, Bubba Wallace, driver for Hamlin’s part-owned team 23XI Racing, will attempt to defend his dominant Hollywood Casino 400 win from last year.

Sunday’s Hollywood Casino 400 wraps a jam-packed weekend of racing as the ARCA Menards Series and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series playoff race kickstart the action on Friday, Sept. 8, followed by the NASCAR Xfinity Series regular season finale on Saturday, Sep. 9.

Kansas Speedway PR