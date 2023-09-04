The ARCA Menards Series slung dirt for the second time of the season on Sunday at DuQuoin State Fairgrounds. Featuring 18 entries on the entry list, Will Kimmel sat fastest in practice prior to William Sawalich starting on the pole for the event.

Jesse Love leaves the one-mile dirt facility in Illinois victorious with his ninth win of the season. Piloting the No. 20 GEARWRENCH Toyota for Venturini Motorsports, Love took the lead away from Sawalich on lap 21 and never looked back.

Surviving six restarts, including a one-lap dash to the checkered flag, Love continues his series dominance by earning his ninth trip to victory lane in 2023. His totals going into Kansas Speedway next week now include 14 top-five and 15 top-10s through sixteen races.

Brent Crews takes home the runner-up position behind Love at the checkered flag. The driver from Oklahoma City, OK, earns his third top-five finish through three ARCA starts.

Joining the series for the first time since Salem Speedway last season, Will Kimmel impressed many folks by racing inside the top five all night long. Kimmel led practice earlier in the day before posting the second-fastest lap in qualifying prior to the race.

Kimmel leaves the track with a third-place run - capturing his 20th career top-five.

Andres Perez de Lara and William Sawalich rounded out the top five.

Taking home top 10s were Kelly Kovski, Christian Rose, Tim Monroe, Alex Clubb, and Brayton Laster.

The field slowed six times as a result of the caution flag. The most notable incident impacted Sean Corr, Sean Hingorani, and Frankie Muniz down the backstretch before turn three. The incident forced all three drivers out of the race.

The series heads to Kansas Speedway for the Sioux Chief Fast Track 150 on September 8th. The 100-lap, 150-mile event airs live on FS1 and MRN Radio at 6:00 p.m. ET.