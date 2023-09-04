Wednesday, Sep 06

ARCA: Jesse Love Continues Series Dominance at DuQuoin Featured

Speedway News
Sunday, Sep 03 356
ARCA: Jesse Love Continues Series Dominance at DuQuoin ARCA

The ARCA Menards Series slung dirt for the second time of the season on Sunday at DuQuoin State Fairgrounds. Featuring 18 entries on the entry list, Will Kimmel sat fastest in practice prior to William Sawalich starting on the pole for the event.

Jesse Love leaves the one-mile dirt facility in Illinois victorious with his ninth win of the season. Piloting the No. 20 GEARWRENCH Toyota for Venturini Motorsports, Love took the lead away from Sawalich on lap 21 and never looked back.

Surviving six restarts, including a one-lap dash to the checkered flag, Love continues his series dominance by earning his ninth trip to victory lane in 2023. His totals going into Kansas Speedway next week now include 14 top-five and 15 top-10s through sixteen races.

Brent Crews takes home the runner-up position behind Love at the checkered flag. The driver from Oklahoma City, OK, earns his third top-five finish through three ARCA starts.

Joining the series for the first time since Salem Speedway last season, Will Kimmel impressed many folks by racing inside the top five all night long. Kimmel led practice earlier in the day before posting the second-fastest lap in qualifying prior to the race. 

Kimmel leaves the track with a third-place run - capturing his 20th career top-five.

Andres Perez de Lara and William Sawalich rounded out the top five.

Taking home top 10s were Kelly Kovski, Christian Rose, Tim Monroe, Alex Clubb, and Brayton Laster.

The field slowed six times as a result of the caution flag. The most notable incident impacted Sean Corr, Sean Hingorani, and Frankie Muniz down the backstretch before turn three. The incident forced all three drivers out of the race.

The series heads to Kansas Speedway for the Sioux Chief Fast Track 150 on September 8th. The 100-lap, 150-mile event airs live on FS1 and MRN Radio at 6:00 p.m. ET.

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Darlington Raceway sold out for the 74th Cook Out Southern 500 Championship Night for Nascar Modifieds and Sportsman This Saturday at Grandview Speedway, Freedom 76 Weekend September 15-16 »
Brett Winningham

Brett has been following the sport of NASCAR since the beginning of the 2006 NASCAR Sprint Cup season. Since Brett was 13, he has had a passion of chasing a job in sports that not many get the opportunity of doing. He has been in the NASCAR media since the middle of the 2010 season. Since then, he has been a part of many racing podcast shows to improve his talents. You can find him on twitter @NASCAR_Brett.

Latest from Brett Winningham

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.