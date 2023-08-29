DuQuoin Mile - September 2nd & 3rd - Ted Horn 100/Southern Illinois 100

The 69th running of the Ted Horn 100 will have a new starting time this year for the USAC Silver Crown Series. The normally scheduled night race will now have a 2:00pm green flag time with grandstands opening at 9:00am and qualifying beginning at 11:30am.

Just two weeks prior, the stars of the USAC Silver Crown Series headed to Springfield where current points leader Logan Seavey took home the win in an exciting finish at the prestigious event. DuQuoin will represent the return of the series back to a dirt mile after last week's race at World Wide Technologies. Seavey holds just a 7 point lead against 7X USAC Silver Crown champion Kody Swanson. With just 4 races left in the 2023 season DuQuoin will play a pivotal role in the USAC Silver Crown National Championship standings.

Also joining in on the weekend racing festivities will be the ARCA Menards Series Southern Illinois 100 on Sunday, September 3rd. One driver has a chance for a $20,000 bonus if he can pick up the Performance Seed Dirt Double victory at the famed dirt track. Brent Crews, at just 15 years old, took home his first ever ARCA Menards Series win in just his second start to put him in contention for the Performance Seed Dirt Double Challenge. If Crews is able to pull off a win at DuQuoin and sweep both mile-long dirt races, he will add a $20,000 bonus to his payout on behalf of Performance Seed.

The ARCA Menards Series current points leader, Jesse Love, has been a dominating force in the series with a sizable points lead and 8 wins in his 2023 campaign. He will look for payback at DuQuoin after Crews made a late race move moving Love out of the way to take home that first win of his ARCA Menards Series career.

Also joining in on the racing will be the UMP Modifieds 29th Bill Oldani Memorial. Racing action will kick off Saturday, September 2nd with grandstands opening at 9:00am and USAC Silver Crown practice starting at 10:00am. USAC Silver Crown qualifying will kick off at 11:30am and UMP Qualifying at 12:15pm. UMP heat races to determine the field for Sunday's feature will begin at 1:00pm and the 69th running of the Ted Horn 100 will begin at 2:00pm.

Racing festivities continue on Sunday, September 3rd with grandstands opening at 3:00pm and ARCA Menards Series practice beginning at 4:30pm. ARCA Menards qualifying will run at 6:00pm and the UMP Modified 29th Bill Oldani Memorial feature will begin at 6:30pm. The ARCA Menards Series Southern Illinois 100 will take the green flag at 8:00pm.

Track Enterprises PR