Charlotte Motor Speedway Opens Campground to Welcome Hurricane Idalia Evacuees

Charlotte Motor Speedway will open dry camping free of charge for east coast evacuees impacted by Hurricane Idalia at 3 p.m. today. Campgrounds will be accessible for RV motorhomes, fifth-wheels, travel-trailers or Super C class campers.

With severe weather in the forecast this week for southeastern states, camping will be available as long as possible for evacuees, who will also have access to a bathhouse on speedway property.

Evacuees must check in at the Camping World Racing Resort office (6600 Bruton Smith Blvd, Concord, NC 28027), which can be accessed at the entrance to zMAX Dragway. After-hour arrivals should park on the service road beside the camping office and check in the following morning after 9 a.m. Following check-in, evacuees will be directed to a dry camping location on speedway property.

Questions can be directed to the Charlotte Motor Speedway camping office at 704-455-4445.

CMS PR