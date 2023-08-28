Carter Langley Is Keeping It Fun Heading Into the Final Race in an Intense Championship Battle at South Boston Speedway

Even though Carter Langley is in the final stage of one of the closest Late Model Stock Car Division championship points battles in South Boston Speedway’s storied history he is keeping things fun.



The 18-year-old racer from Zebulon, North Carolina leads two-time NASCAR national champion and six-time South Boston Speedway champion Peyton Sellers of Danville, Virginia by a slim three-point margin entering South Boston Speedway’s final points race of the 2023 season, a 150-lap Sentara Health Late Model Stock Car Division race paying $5,000 to win that headlines the Halifax Farm Bureau Championship Night Race on Saturday night, September 2.



“Being in a championship battle means a lot, but I come here to have fun, win races, and let everything else play out,” Langley explained. “Racing is fun in general. To come out here and be able to drive this car every weekend is fun in itself.”



Langley acknowledges that the intensity of Saturday night’s race is going to be at a high level. Not only is the 150-lap race going to determine the division championship, it will also be the second-longest race of the season for the division at South Boston Speedway, and with the race paying $5,000 to win, there could potentially be competitors from other tracks coming in to try to capture the big winner’s prize.



“It’s going to be really intense,” Langley remarked. “A lot of emotions will be in the air between everybody, but it should be fun.”



The 18-year-old racer insists he is not feeling a lot of pressure about Saturday night’s race.



“I don’t really feel a lot of pressure because every time I try points racing it has never worked out for me,” Langley said, “so I just do my thing and have fun. I’m trying not to get my hopes up too much.”



The 2023 season has been a break-out season for Langley. He won his first career Late Model Stock Car Division race early this season at South Boston Speedway and has seven wins in his 18 starts heading into Saturday night’s final points race of the season. He has also compiled 14 Top-5 finishes, 17 Top-10 finishes and one pole win.



Langley had no idea when the season started he would have this kind of season at South Boston Speedway.



“I just wanted to come out of here with at least one win by the end of the year,” Langley explained. “I’ve been very fortunate to have won multiple races here this season. I’m just trying to go through the week and get better every week. My crew chief, Josh Yeoman, puts a killer setup on the car. Hopefully we can carry that into championship weekend and see what we can do.”



The Halifax Farm Bureau Championship Night Race on Saturday night, September 2 will be one of the biggest and most exciting events of the season at South Boston Speedway. Division championships in all four of South Boston Speedway’s NASCAR-sanctioned racing divisions will be on the line on the final points night of the season at the .4-mile oval.



Jason Myers of Hurt, Virginia leads teenager Carter Russo of Rougemont, North Carolina by 21 points entering the final night of action for the division. Johnny Layne of Halifax, Virginia will be seeking his third career Southside Disposal Pure Stock Division championship on the season’s final points night. He has a 25-point lead over Scott Phillips of Halifax in the standings. Kendall Milam of Keeling, Virginia is looking to secure his first career championship in the Virginia State Police HEAT Hornets Division. Milam holds a 14-point lead over D.J. Moser of Ringgold, Virginia entering the season finale.



The 150-lap race for the Sentara Health Late Model Stock Car Division paying $5,000 to the winner will be night’s feature race. Saturday night’s four-race slate also includes a 50-lap race for the Budweiser Limited Sportsman Division, a 25-lap race for the Southside Disposal Pure Stock Division, and a 20-lap race for the Virginia State Police HEAT Hornets Division.



Fans will also be treated to a colorful Labor Day fireworks show sponsored by Italian Delight Family Restaurant. The fireworks show will follow the final race of the night.



Advance adult general admission tickets are priced at $17 each and may be purchased online on South Boston Speedway’s website, www.southbostonspeedway.com or by calling the speedway office at 434-572-4947 or toll free at 1-877-440-1540 during regular business hours.



Tickets at the gate on race day will be $20 each. Seniors ages 65 and older, military, healthcare workers, and students (with ID) can purchase tickets for $17 each at the gate on race day.



Frontstretch spectator gates open at 3:20 p.m. Practice will start at 3:30 p.m. and qualifying will begin at 6 p.m. The first race of the night will get the green flag at 7 p.m.



The latest news and updates for fans and competitors about the Halifax Farm Bureau Championship Night Race and other events can be found on the speedway’s website and the track’s social media channels. Information may also be obtained by phoning the speedway at 434-572-4947 or toll free at 1-877-440-1540 during regular business hours.

