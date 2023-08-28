Freedom 76 Weekend Information Released, $30,061 to Win Championship Event, Nascar Modified and Sportsman Program This Saturday

The 61st season of racing action continues at Grandview Speedway this weekend with the presentation of a two-day racing weekend to start the month of September.

This Saturday, September 2, will feature the T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds and the T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman in another NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series program starting at 7:30 pm. The show will include qualifying events for both classes leading up to the 30-lap T.P. Trailer Modified feature and the 25-lap T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman feature event. Pit gates will open at 4 pm. with grandstand gates opening at 5:30 pm. warm-ups will be starting at 6:15 pm. and racing gets underway at 7:30 pm.

Adult grandstand admission is $20, students 10-15 with ID are $10, while children ages 9 and under are admitted free of charge. Pit admission is $35 with a license, or $45 without a license.

Prior to the racing action on Saturday will be the weekly Low Down and Dirty Meet and Greet. This week’s drivers include Modified drivers Bobby Gunther-Walsh and Tim Buckwalter along with Sportsman drivers Nate Mohr and TJ Mayberry. The Meet and Greet is held in the main gate area starting at 5 pm. and is a great time for fans to meet the drivers up close, collect some autographs, take photos, and talk racing one on one.

Friday, September 1 will feature Round 7 with the Outlaw Racing Series Enduro and Outlaw Racing Series Vintage Cars in action along with the Slingshots starting at 7 pm. Pit gates open at 2 pm., Grandstand gates open at 6 pm. Grandstand admission will be $10, with children ages 12 and under admitted for free. Pit admission is $30 for the Friday event.

The 53rd annual Freedom 76 Modified Championship is fast approaching, coming up on Saturday, September 16. Lap sponsorships at $20 per lap are now available by contacting Tina Rogers, Tommy Kramer or Jeff Ahlum at the track on race night, or by contacting Ahlum at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. Lap sponsorships are a great way for fans to wish their favorite driver’s good luck in the big race, or for businesses to do some advertising. All lap sponsorships will be read on the public address system each week leading up to and including race night on September 16, as well as a listing in the track program Grandview Groove, and will be posted on social media.

The Freedom 76 weekend begins on Friday, September 15 with the 10th annual Freedom 38 Sportsman Championship race paying $2000 to the winner, along with practice time for Modified drivers wishing to participate in the Freedom 76.

On Friday, pit gates open at 3 pm with grandstand gates opening at 5:30 pm. and racing at 7:30 pm. Adult Grandstand admission is $5, while children ages 9 and under are admitted for free. Pit admission on Friday is $35, and no license is required. There is no rain date for the Friday event.

Racers are reminded that the Freedom 38 is open to regular Sportsman division drivers, drivers who compete regularly in Modified division competition are not eligible to compete.

Friday, Sept 15, 2023 Sportsman 38 lap rules

1- Double rub rail on the left side only.

2-No oxygenated fuel (MUST PASS OUR TEST)

3- Tires: American Racer. No stamp required OPEN COMPOUND (OUR TREAD PATTERN)

4- Sportsman weight:

602 crate with aluminum wheels 2300

604 crate with aluminum wheels 2400

Open sportsman with steel wheels 2425

Open sportsman with aluminum wheels 2500

5- All Grandview engine rules and body rules apply. (Rules available on website)

NO TRACTION CONTROL …. WILL BE CHECKING!!

Any questions call Cliff Quinn 484-357-2587 or Ed Scott 610-298-2408

On Saturday, September 16, the 53rd annual Freedom 76 will be run for the 358 Modifieds paying $30,061 to the winner! The program includes qualifying races, cash dash and the Minuteman 20 leading up to the 76-lap Championship main event. Pit gates open at 9 am for inspections, Grandstand ticket windows open at 3 pm. with racing starting at 7 pm. Fans will be able to enter the Grandstand areas between 9 am. and 12 Noon to reserve seats with blankets.

Adult Grandstand tickets on Saturday will be $40, students 10-15 with ID are $20, while children ages 9 and under are admitted free of charge. Pit admission will be $45, and no license is required. There will be no advanced tickets sold for this event, and the rain date is Saturday, September 23.

For the Freedom 76, the tire rules for the event are as follows, ANY American Racer tire and compound, but it must be the Grandview Speedway tread pattern. All Grandview engine and body rules apply, please check the website for details or any questions please call Cliff or Ed.

Those wishing to camp at the Speedway please note: Campers can enter the grounds in the fourth turn area on Saturday, September 9 and remain there until the 17th. However, because there are no hookups, sleeping in the campers can only take place September 15-17.

The drivers will be racing hard in the final two-point races to improve their spots in the final standings, as well as using these races as a final tune-up for the big Freedom weekend of racing which is just around the corner.

T.P. Trailer Modified point leader Brett Kressley added to his lead by winning last Saturday night’s feature race, and now sits 81 points ahead of second place point man Craig Von Dohren who scored a seventh-place feature run to maintain second place.

Jeff Strunk scored an eighth-place feature run to remain third in points, while Doug Mamiller finished third last Saturday night and continues to sit fourth in the standings. Ryan Watt holds down fifth in points after contending for the win last Saturday and ending the night with a second-place finish.

The current top ten in points for the T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds are 1. Brett Kressley – 4411, 2. Craig Von Dohren – 4330, 3. Jeff Strunk – 3967, 4. Doug Manmiller – 3863, 5. Ryan Watt – 3500, 6. Jared Umbenhauer – 3470, 7. Ryan Grim – 3211, 8. Mike Gular – 3185, 9. Tim Buckwalter – 3077, 10. Eddie Strada – 3051.

The T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman points continue to see Logan Watt leading the way even though he did not make a top ten finish last Saturday, while Brian Hirthler moved a little closer to Watt after scoring an eighth-place feature run, and now sits 260 points behind the leader.

Kyle Smith remains third in points despite not scoring a top ten finish last Saturday, while Addison Meitzler scored an eight-place feature finish to maintain fourth in the points chase, and Cody Manmiller remains in fifth position after a tenth place feature outing.

The current top ten in T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman points are 1. Logan Watt – 3886, 2. Brian Hirthler – 3626, 3. Kyle Smith – 3478, 4. Addison Meitzler – 3219, 5. Cody Manmiller – 3122, 6. Brett Gilmore – 2993, 7. Jesse Hirthler – 2952, 8. Ryan Graver – 2912, 9. Adrianna Delliponti – 2671, 10. Logan Bauman – 2651.

The final night of points will be Spunktown Tavern and Restaurant Championship Night on Saturday, September 9, featuring the T.P. Trailer Modifieds and T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman in a double-header starting at 7:30 pm.

Since the 1960’s, Grandview Speedway has been presenting exciting wheel to wheel NASCAR stock car racing every Saturday Night starting in April and running through October, plus special events. Grandview Speedway is located at 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, Pa. 19505, just off Route 100, ten miles north of Pottstown, Pa.

Information is always available at www.grandviewspeedway.com or on Facebook, or by telephone at 610.754.7688.

UPCOMING EVENTS –

Friday, September 1 – Outlaw Racing Series Enduro, Outlaw Racing Series Vintage, Slingshots – 7 pm

Saturday, September 2 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman – 7:30 pm

Saturday, September 9 – CHAMPIONSHIP NIGHT – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman, TRIVIA NIGHT – 7:30 – SPUNKTOWN TAVERN NIGHT

Friday, September 15 – 10th annual FREEDOM 38 SPORTSMAN CHAMPIONSHIP – T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman 38 laps, Modified Practice for Freedom 76 – 7:30 pm

Saturday, September 16 – 53rd annual FREEDOM 76 MODIFIED CLASSIC – T.P. Trailer Modifieds 76 laps – 7 pm

Saturday, September 23 – Outlaw Racing Series Enduro, Outlaw Racing Series Vintage, Xcel 600 Modifieds – 7 pm (Rain date for Freedom 76)

Saturday, October 14 – Outlaw Racing Series Enduro, Outlaw Racing Series Vintage, Xcel 600 Modifieds – 5 pm.

Grandview Speedway PR