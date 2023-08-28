92 Cars Roll into Speedway for Season Finale

In his short four race tenure at the helm of Mobile International Speedway Promoter Eddie Shoemaker has breathed new life in to what many had written off as another dying venue. On Saturday night, the Speedway set new records in front of another crowded set of Grandstands.

For the Finale, Seven Divisions, 92 race teams packed into Mobile International Speedway on Saturday night. The Modifieds of Mayhem, traveling touring series, Pro-Late Models, Outlaws, Trucks, Sportsman, Pure Stocks and Crown Stocks piled in for a shot at a record payout.

The Modifieds of Mayhem got the party started. It may have been a new party but the song was the same with Cody Strickler taking the top spot extending his winning streak to Five in a row! Augie Grill was 2nd and Richie was 3rd. The Modifieds of Mayhem will be back in action on September 23rd at 5 Flags Speedway.

For the first time in years, the Late Models were racing on Saturday night as part of a Double Header with Pensacola 5 Flags Speedway. On Saturday, there was a $5,000 pay day for the win plus a $2,000 bonus for the best average finish.

Tennessee’s Jackson Boone won the first night at Pensacola but didn’t make the trip to Mobile leaving the door open for anyone to collect the Bonus. Carson Brown took the pole in a crowded field of young hot shoes looking to make a name for themselves. In the course of 50 laps several drivers took the point including Mobile’s Dustin Smith but it was Florida’s Gavin Graham taking the top spot. Jason Vail was second and Smith third. North Carolina’s Carson Brown won the $2,000 bonus for best average finish.

In his last visit to the Speedway, Derrick Griffin set a new track record in his “Rawhide” Smith prepared car and won the race. Flash forward two weeks, same song, Griffin on the pole, Griffin wins. Connor Sutton was second and the “Cantonment Legend” Bubba Winslow was third making it an all-Sunshine State Podium.

The Truck Division is filled with Champions and up and comers. On Saturday night both took the pole in the form of 17-year-old, former Champion Grant Thompson. The pole sitter had issues early and the only past Champion to have not won in the trucks this season, Steven Davis, took the point. Davis went on to win followed by Dustin Smith, who had already finished 3rd in the Late Models and Caleb Sanford.

The Sportsman were racing for $2,500 to win on Saturday night, 5 times the normal payout! Once again, the best stock car drivers along the Gulf Coast were in Mobile to take home the big bucks. James Pattrick won last time and started Saturday night with a new track record. Patrick and Chad Robinson quickly jumped to the point and appeared they were going to finish 1-2. A flat tire would send Robinson to the pits ending his shot at the big bucks. Two-time winner BJ Leytham took over the second spot and couldn’t catch Patrick. Maddox Langham was third.

In the Pure Stock Division Robert Loper has won the last two races at the Speedway. On Saturday night, he picked up right where he left off, missing a new track record by one one hundredth of a second. Under green it quickly became the Robrt & Robert show with Loper taking the top spot being chased by Robert Barber. They crossed the line 1-2 with Jimmy Hollingsworth finishing third.

Six hours after the first green flag flew and Saturday had turned to Sunday, the popular Story & Bleich Roofing Crown Stocks took to the Speedway. The newest class has provided some of the best racing of the 2023 season. Adam Salter set the fast time in qualifying and set the pace early with Daniel Lofton. Lofton and Salter tangled with a lapped car and the duo would continue to race but from the rear of the field. Phillip Griffin took the point but Salter was too much. Salter first, Griffin second and previous winner Hunter Lambert third.

Racing is done at the Speedway for 2023 as the Night in Lights takeover with opening night for Halloween lights set for September 22nd.

MIS PR