Quick Results From Grandview Speedway - August 26, 2023

Grandview Speedway will be presenting another NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series program next Saturday featuring the T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds and the T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman starting at 7:30 pm.

The race program on Saturday, September 2 will include qualifying events leading into the 30-lap T.P. Trailer Modified feature and the 25-lap T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman feature event.

Adult grandstand admission is $20, students 10-15 with ID are $10, while children ages 9 and under are admitted free of charge. Pit admission is $35 for NASCAR members and $45 for non-members.

Pit gates will open at 4 pm. with grandstand gates opening at 5:30 pm. warm-ups starting at 6:15 pm. and the first race of the evening getting the green flag at 7:30 pm.

The final night of points will be Spunktown Tavern & Restaurant Championship night on Saturday, September 9 with another double-program for the T.P. Trailer Modifieds and T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman starting at 7:30 pm.

The 53rd annual Freedom 76 Modified Championship is fast approaching, coming up on Saturday, September 16. Lap sponsorships at $20 per lap are now available by contacting Tina Rogers, Tommy Kramer or Jeff Ahlum at the track on race night, or by contacting Ahlum at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. Lap sponsorships are a great way for fans to wish their favorite driver’s good luck in the big race, or for businesses to do some advertising. All lap sponsorships will be read on the public address system each week leading up to and including race night on September 16, as well as a listing in the track program Grandview Groove, and will be posted on social media.

Since the 1960’s, Grandview Speedway has been presenting exciting wheel to wheel NASCAR stock car racing every Saturday Night starting in April and running through October, plus special events. Grandview Speedway is located at 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, Pa. 19505, just off Route 100, ten miles north of Pottstown, Pa.

Information is always available at www.grandviewspeedway.com or on Facebook, or by telephone at 610.754.7688.

T.P. TRAILER NASCAR MODIFIED FEATURE FINISH (30 laps): BRETT KRESSLEY, Ryan Watt, Doug Manmiller, Carroll Hine III, Eric Kormann, Nate Brinker, Craig Von Dohren, Jeff Strunk, Craig Whitmoyer, Mike Gular, Ryan Grim, Eddie Strada, Justin Grim, Kevin Graver Jr., Jimmy Leiby, Mike Lisowski, Jared Umbenhauer, Tim Buckwalter, Bobby Trapper Jr., Mark Kratz, Ray Swinehart, Lex Shive, Bobby Gunther-Walsh, Alex Yankowski, Ron Haring Jr., John Willman, Ryan Beltz, Kevin Hirthler

DID NOT QUALIFY: Chris Esposito, Darrin Schuler, Mark Malcolm, Eric Biehn

T.P. TRUCK EQUIPMENT NASCAR SPORTSMAN FEATURE FINISH (25 laps): BRAD GRIM, Colton Perry, Adrianna Delliponti, Ryan Graver, Joey Vaccaro, Brett Gilmore, Brian Hirthler, Addison Meitzler, Jesse Landis, Cody Manmiller, Jesse Hirthler, Logan Watt, Kyle Smith, Mike Schneck Jr., Parker Guldin, Nathan Horn, Bryan Rhoads, Kaitlyn Bailey, Ronnie Solomon, Steve Young, Molly Struss, Mark Mohr, Dylan Swinehart, Tom Miller Jr., Bastian Miller, Jordan Henn

DID NOT QUALIFY: Mark Gaugler, Nicholas Hamm, TJ Mayberry, Kenny Bock, Michael Burrows, Tyler James, Monte Pool, Logan Bauman, Kyle Hartzell, Nathan Mohr, Zach Steffey, Decker Swinehart, Keith Haring

URC SPRINT CAR TIM HIGGINS CLASSIC FEATURE FINISH (31 laps): ROBBIE STILLWAGON, Dallas Schott, JT Ferry, Josh Weller, Tyler Reeser, Hayden Miller, Troy Betts, Ryan Stillwagon, Andy Best, Brandon McGough, Matthew Swift, Chase Moran, Ken Meisner, Eric Jennings, Devin Gundrum, Zach Burd, Jon Brennfleck, Adam Carberry, Kyle Smith, Mike Thompson, DNS - Reese Nowotarski

UPCOMING EVENTS –

Friday, September 1 – Outlaw Racing Series Enduro, Outlaw Racing Series Vintage, Slingshots – 7 pm

Saturday, September 2 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman – 7:30 pm

Saturday, September 9 – CHAMPIONSHIP NIGHT – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman, TRIVIA NIGHT – 7:30 – SPUNKTOWN TAVERN NIGHT

Friday, September 15 – 10th annual FREEDOM 38 SPORTSMAN CHAMPIONSHIP – T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman 38 laps, Modified Practice for Freedom 76 – 7:30 pm

Saturday, September 16 – 53rd annual FREEDOM 76 MODIFIED CLASSIC – T.P. Trailer Modifieds 76 laps – 7 pm

Saturday, September 23 – Outlaw Racing Series Enduro, Outlaw Racing Series Vintage, Xcel 600 Modifieds – 7 pm (Rain date for Freedom 76)

Saturday, October 14 – Outlaw Racing Series Enduro, Outlaw Racing Series Vintage, Xcel 600 Modifieds – 5 pm.

Grandview Speedway PR