Big Money On The Line In Saturday's Diane Bennett Memorial Day

Over $15,000 in additional bonus money is on the line this coming Saturday, August 26 at Macon Speedway’s 5th Annual Diane Bennett Memorial featuring the Tom Bennett Giveback. Over $11,000 of the money will go to drivers in each of the six divisions, while the rest will go to lucky fans/sponsors who donated for lap sponsorships. The event will be presented by the night’s sponsor, Decatur Building Trades.

The on-track action will honor the late Diane Bennett, a longtime scorer at the speedway as well as Tom Bennett, longtime race supporter, driver, car owner, and racing promoter. Every single position between 1st-15th in all six divisions will receive bonus money, thanks to many great racing supporters.

For those who love to race as well as those who love to watch it, Saturday night will be a great night to come out to the track. Six divisions are on the ticket, racing in honor of Diane Bennett, a scoring official at the track for over 30 years. Bennett passed away in 2015 and the family stepped forward to put the event together for her memory. Diane’s husband, Tom, passed away in the past year and the race will now honor him as well. The couple’s daughter, Kellie, has put together an amazing list of donors/sponsors that have stepped forward to sponsor feature positions, creating impressive payouts for the night.

The Decatur Building Trades Big Ten Pro Late Model 40-lap feature will pay at least $1195 to win, not counting the $50 per lap led money which totals $2,000. In addition, there are $200 fast time, $100 hard charger, $100 last running car, and $100 tuff luck bonuses. The Red’s Place Modified feature will pay at least $1,650 to win plus lap leader $50 bonuses ($1,500 possible), a $100 fast time award, and a $200 bonus to the last running Modified.

Additional bonus money for the other divisions adds up to the following: DIRTcar Pro Mods ($1,050), DIRTcar Street Stocks ($815), Hornets ($745), and Weddle Performance Engines Sportsman ($700). In addition to money added to the payouts, there are several special bonuses such as fast qualifier, hard charger, etc.

Point leaders coming into the event are Braden Johnson of Taylorville, IL (Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models), Jeremy Nichols of Findlay, IL (Red’s Place Modifieds), Dalton Ewing of Decatur, IL (DIRTcar Pro Mods), Bobby Beiler from Blue Mound, IL (DIRTcar Street Stocks), Jeff Ray and Phil Moreland tied (Weddle Performance Engines Sportsman) and Tristin Quinlan of Decatur, IL (Hornets).

Pit gates will open Saturday at 4:00, grandstands at 5:00, hotlaps start at 6:00, and racing will take the green at 7:00. Grandstand admission is $15, while kids 11 and under are free.

Macon Speedway PR