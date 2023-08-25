$10,000-To-Win F/a Products Maynard Troyer Classic Iv, Friday, September 1 at Spencer Speedway to Include Second Annual “Harvest Fest” and Sportsman Bonuses

The $10,000-to-win F/A Products Maynard Troyer Classic IV is up next for the Race of Champions Modified Series. The event will conclude the season at Spencer Speedway in Williamson, N.Y., on Friday, September 1.

The Friday, September 1 program also includes the Race of Champions Sportsman Modified Series division. VanBortel Trucking and the Troyer Family have posted an additional $2,000 in bonuses and Kenny Troyer is driving a similar campaign to that of the Modified bonus program.

An additional $500 has been posted directly to the winner of the race which will be paid out that night making it $2,500-to-win before any other bonuses have been added to the purse. The bonus money will be paid out that night, right at the track.

The bonus program for the Maynard Troyer Classic is spearheaded by Kenny Troyer. Troyer has once again be soliciting money to supplement the purse. Each year the bonus money has continued to raise the bar for the Maynard Troyer Classics. Scott Hossfeld will once again present the event champion with a ring signifying the victor’s accomplishments.

In addition to all the exciting activities there will also be racing. The Race of Champions Sportsman Modified Series will now be racing for $2,500-to-win, along with the Race of Champions Rocket Performance 602 Sportsman Modified Series; Wilbert’s U-Pull It Four Cylinders and Wilbert’s U-Pull It Super Six divisions will round out the racing card.

The “Food Truck Frenzy” featuring local food trucks and tastes from the area will also make its return to the track.

Advance discount tickets available online by using the Ticket Hoss App and searching Spencer Speedway. Discount tickets will be available at Wilbert’s U-Pull It locations and Billy Whittaker Ford in Williamson. Beat the lines by purchasing your tickets and pit passes on the PitPay or Ticket Hoss App.

Racing action will also be streamed live on www.rocmodifiedseries.tv for $32.

Where: Spencer Speedway, Williamson, N.Y.

When: Friday, September 1 2023

Tickets: $27 General Admission; $22 Senior/Military (65-years and older. Military with proper identification); Children 10-15 years of age will be admitted for $17. Four Pack $80 (Two Adults, Two Children). Children under the age of 17 will be admitted Free for this event.

Directions: The track is located just fifteen minutes east of Rochester, N.Y., at 3020 Route 104, Williamson, NY 14589

What: The Maynard Troyer Classic IV; Race of Champions Modified Series, Race of Champions Sportsman Modified Series, Rocket Performance Race of Champions 602 Series; Wilbert’s Four Cylinders and Wilbert’s Super Six Division.

More Information: www.rocmodifiedseries.com / www.rocmodifiedseries.tv

