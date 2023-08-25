Friday, Aug 25

INDYCAR drivers Graham Rahal, Santino Ferrucci Q&A with SpeedFreaks on World Wide Technology Raceway midway stage Sunday at 10:30 a.m.

Speedway News
Thursday, Aug 24 18
NTT INDYCAR SERIES stars Graham Rahal and Santino Ferrucci will participate in a Q&A session with Kenny Sargent and Crash Gladys from the legendary SpeedFreaks radio and TV show at World Wide Technology Raceway on the midway stage at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday.

"We are again stoked to partner with World Wide Technology Raceway and the always entertaining Bommarito Auto Group 500 Weekend," said Kenny Sargent, CEO and co-host of SpeedFreaks, the nationally syndicated radio and TV show on MAVTV. "The schedule of events both on and off the track are awesome! We will be doing our Sunday night show LIVE from WWTR and hosting the midway stage Sunday morning. Our guests include Graham Rahal, the pole sitter from the most recent IndyCar road course race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and the always entertaining Santino Ferrucci. Light'em up!"

WWTR PR

Speedway Digest Staff

