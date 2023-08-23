Sage Steele to Host Scc-Texas ‘Geared for Greatness’ Networking Breakfast & Forum Sept. 22 at Hotel Drover in the Fort Worth Stockyards

Sports entertainment television personality Sage Steele will serve as the host and moderator of the “Geared for Greatness” networking breakfast and forum benefitting Speedway Children’s Charities-Texas on Friday, Sept. 22, at Fort Worth’s award-winning Hotel Drover.

Steele, a former ESPN SportsCenter co-host, will lead this charitable event that provides a real conversation with women who strengthen the path for other females in the sports and entertainment industry.

Beginning at 8:30 a.m. with registration, breakfast and initial networking in The Barn at Hotel Drover, Steele (left) will formally open the 3½-hour event with a welcome message before moderating a fireside chat with a panel of notable women thriving in the sports and entertainment industry.

“Geared for Greatness” also will feature Ret. Lt. Col. Caroline “Blaze” Jensen as the event’s keynote speaker. Jensen is a former combat fighter pilot with more than 200 combat hours in a F-16 Fighting Falcon that flew over Iraq protecting special operations units and convoys. She also later became the first female reservist to be selected for the elite USAF Thunderbirds demonstration squadron.

"There are people out there looking for role models and they want to see someone they can identify with," Jensen said. "It's important to follow your goals even when there are people around you that don't believe that you can accomplish them. Seek out those that can help you and don't give up on your dreams."

Tickets are $100 each and all proceeds from “Geared for Greatness” will benefit Speedway Children’s Charities and further its mission of fighting for children who are homeless, parentless or victims of trafficking in North Texas.

To sign up for the event or for more information, click here. Sponsorship opportunities also are available for this event. If interested, contact SCC-Texas Executive Director Marissa Chaney at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 817.215.8564.

For more information on SCC or the upcoming charitable events at Texas Motor Speedway, please visit www.speedwaycharities.org.

The NASCAR Playoffs weekend will be highlighted by the NASCAR Xfinity Series Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 on Saturday, Sept. 23 (2:30 p.m. CT on USA Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Ch. 90, and PRN), and the NASCAR Cup Series Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 on Sunday, Sept. 24 (2:30 p.m. CT on USA Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Ch. 90, PRN, and 95.9 The Ranch-local).

Texas Motor Speedway’s always-busy events schedule is well under way. Upcoming events in 2023 include: Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 NASCAR Playoffs weekend (Sept. 23-24), Goodguys’ Summit Racing Lone Start Nationals (Sept. 29-Oct. 1), Speedway Children’s Charities Smoke Show (Oct. 11) and Gordy’s Hwy 30 Music Fest (Oct. 19-22). The year wraps up with the family-favorite and speedway tradition Gift of Lights holiday light show.

TMS PR