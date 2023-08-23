Pensacola-Mobile Double Has Produced Major League Talent

This weekend’s Pensacola-Mobile Pro-Late Model Double Header offers $12,000 for the winner but for local fans it offers an early look at the Drivers who will be racing on TV in the future.

Pensacola-Mobile Double Headers happened all the time on the Gulf Coast, Friday night Pensacola, Saturday night Mobile. Pro-Late Model and Super Late Model Drivers came from all over the country to compete in the Double and an opportunity to win the Gulf Coast Championship Series.

Local drivers like Cale Gale, Thomas Praytor, Grant Enfinger and Joanna Long used the Gulf Coast Double to catapult their careers to the next level. Locals weren’t the only drivers who came to the Coast to do the Double.

Chase Elliott earned a Mobile International Speedway Championship and a Snowball Derby Title before he was a NASCAR Champion. Ben Kennedy made the rounds before moving to his job in NASCAR. Oklahoma’s Donnie Wilson was a Double regular before becoming a car owner and Daniel Hemric made the double before becoming a NASCAR Xfinity Champion.

This weekend’s Double will be filled with talent. Let’s start with a couple of guys who have taken more hardware home from the Gulf Coast than a Prom Queen on Spring Break, Hunter Robbins and Augie Grill. Former Southern Super Series Champion Hunter Robbins won the last Late Model race at Mobile and is expected back for the Double this weekend. Mr. Late Model, Augie Grill won the opener at Mobile and is on the entry list for the Double also.

For the record, $12,000 doesn’t just attract the veterans, guys looking to create a name for themselves and a jump start to the next level are also slated for this weekend’s Double Header.

Lebanon, Tennessee’s 22-year old Dylan Fetcho has already bagged two Nashville Speedway Titles and a 5 Flags Speedway Championship. Dawson Sutton has won both Allen Turner Races at 5 Flags this season and leads the points coming into the Double. Anthony Campi will have US Legend’s Champ Carson Brown driving for him this weekend.

Let’s don’t leave out Local Heros Dustin Smith and Elliott Massey. Smith has finished second to Grill and Robbins in the two late model outings at MIS this season. While Massey has finished third to Smith in both events.

The Double for Late Models is part of a Seven Division jammed packed Season Finale at Mobile International Speedway on Saturday August 26th. The Pro-Late Models join the Modifieds of Mayhem, Outlaws, Trucks, Sportsman, Pure Stocks and Crown Stocks.

The Speedway has an open practice scheduled for Thursday August 24th from 5-9. Admission is $10 per person. The Speedway encourages everyone who will run new tires on August 26th to get tires in advance at practice. If you are racing at Pensacola on Friday night you can get tires after your race event. The grandstands will not be open for practice. ALL Haulers must be removed from the pit area after practice on Thursday night. Parking for August 26th will be announced this week.

Ticket prices for Saturday night August 26th: Grandstand Ticket prices for Adults-$15, Kids 6-11-$5, Senior-$12, Military-$12, Student 12-17 $12. Pit Pass- All pit passes $30. Pits Open at 11:00AM, Practice starts at 2:30, Grandstands open at 5:30 and Racing begins at 8:00. MIS does not currently have the ability to take Credit Cards please bring cash or there will be ATMs available.

