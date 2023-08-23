Tickets Are Now On-Sale for the 2024 Rolex 24 At DAYTONA

Tickets are officially on-sale for the 2024 Rolex 24 At DAYTONA, the start of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season.

Fans can kick off their new year and watch the twice-around-the-clock marathon as four different classes of sports cars battle it out around the 3.56-mile road course at Daytona International Speedway.

“Starting off our year with one of the biggest sports car events in motorsports is always such a pleasure for all of us at The World Center of Racing,” said Daytona International Speedway President Frank Kelleher. “As we near the final part of our racing season here at Daytona and look ahead towards 2024, we’re eager to have our loyal race fans join us for our first event of the new year with the Rolex 24 At DAYTONA.”

This year’s Rolex 24 saw the debut of the WeatherTech Championship’s newest class, the Grand Touring Prototype (GTP), with Meyer Shank Racing showcasing an action-packed performance for the GTP, driving their No. 60 Acura ARX-06 to victory over the rest of the field.

The GTP class will return to in 2024 alongside the LMP2, GTD and GTD PRO classes, with another capacity grid expected at The World Center of Racing.

Rolex 24 At DAYTONA race weekend begins on Thursday, Jan. 25 and continues throughout the weekend, with the highly anticipated 24-hour race running from Saturday, Jan. 27 to Sunday, Jan. 28.

Fans can also catch the very first glimpse of the WeatherTech Championship on Jan. 19 – 21 in the ROAR Before the Rolex 24 and see drivers and their cutting-edge machines test their skills around the track as they prepare for the big race.

Fans can purchase their tickets to the 2024 Rolex 24 At DAYTONA at www.daytonainternationalspeedway.com or call 1-800-PITSHOP. Purchase of tickets to the Rolex 24 also includes admission to the ROAR Before the Rolex 24 as well.