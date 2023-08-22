Peyton Sellers Confirmed Winner of August 19 South Boston Speedway Late Model Stock Car Division Race

The results of the 100-lap Sentara Health Late Model Stock Car Division race held as part of last Saturday night’s Italian Delight Family Restaurant Night Race at South Boston Speedway have been certified as official following an extensive post-race inspection with Peyton Sellers confirmed as the winner.



Speedway officials originally discovered a component on the race-winning car driven by Sellers which they wanted to further inspect. Following this discovery, Speedway officials impounded the component and launched an extensive inspection process which included consultations with the NASCAR Weekly Series and other industry experts.



“Initially during post-race inspection, our officiating team discovered a brake rotor that we wanted to further evaluate,” said Jeff Bomar, director of operations and competition for South Boston Speedway. “Over the past two days, our team reached out to an array of experts to ensure we were holding our competition to the highest integrity and thoroughly inspected the component in relation to the rule book. That effort concluded, and NASCAR Weekly Series representatives confirmed, that the component does conform to the section 20F – 14 Brakes/Brake Cooling.”



All results and point standings from last Saturday night’s race have been updated to reflect this official status.



Saturday night’s win was the seventh victory of the season for Sellers, who edged Carter Langley of Zebulon, North Carolina, by .558-second in the 100-lap race. Jacob Borst of Elon, North Carolina, Josh Oakley of Rougemont, North Carolina, and Davey Callihan of Fredericksburg, Virginia, who made his first career start at the .4-mile oval rounded out the top five finishers.



With the win Sellers cut his deficit to Langley in the chase for the 2023 South Boston Speedway Sentara Health Late Model Stock Car Division championship to just three points, making this one of the closest championship points battles in the speedway’s history. Only one points race remains for South Boston Speedway’s four NASCAR-sanctioned racing divisions.



South Boston Speedway’s four division championships will be decided during the Halifax Farm Bureau Championship Night on Saturday night, September 2. That event will be headlined by a 150-lap race for the Sentara Health Late Model Stock Car Division that will pay $5,000 to win.



The four-race event will also include a 50-lap race for the Budweiser Limited Sportsman Division, a 25-lap race for the Southside Disposal Pure Stock Division, and a 20-lap race for the Virginia State Police HEAT Hornets Division.



A fireworks show sponsored by Italian Delight Family Restaurant will be held following the last race of the night.



Advance adult general admission tickets are priced at $17 each and may be purchased online on South Boston Speedway’s website, www.southbostonspeedway.com or by calling the speedway office at 434-572-4947 or toll free at 1-877-440-1540 during regular business hours.



Tickets at the gate on race day will be $20 each. Seniors ages 65 and older, military, healthcare workers, and students (with ID) can purchase tickets for $17 each at the gate on race day.



Frontstretch spectator gates open at 3:20 p.m. Practice will start at 3:30 p.m. and qualifying will begin at 6 p.m. The first race of the night will get the green flag at 7 p.m.



The latest news and updates for fans and competitors about the Halifax Farm Bureau Championship Night Race as well as other information of interest can be found on the speedway’s website and the track’s social media channels. Information may also be obtained by phoning the speedway at 434-572-4947 or toll free at 1-877-440-1540 during regular business hours.

