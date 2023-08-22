NASCAR fans can now take a Putting Pit Stop at Kansas Speedway

Kansas Speedway added pickleball courts in May to rave reviews from race fans. Now it is adding nine holes of miniature golf for the upcoming Hollywood Casino 400 Weekend, Sept. 8-10.

The track announced today that it is including a new Putting Pit Stop inside the infield’s Cabo Wabo® Tequila Fan Walk. It provides yet another way for NASCAR fans and their families to enjoy the weekend PAR-ty, all golf puns intended.

“Our goal is to help our race fans make memories that last a lifetime,” said Kansas Speedway President Pat Warren. “Adding opportunities like this just makes a great weekend of racing even better, and we’ll continue looking at additional elements that take our fan experience to the next level.”

The Cabo Wabo® Tequila Fan Walk is located in the heart of Kansas Speedway’s infield. It is within walking distance of Ruoff Mortgage Victory Lane and the NASCAR garages providing unmatched sights and sounds for race fans of all ages. In addition to the new miniature golf course, race fans can enjoy music from live DJs, take a spin on racing simulators and enjoy appearances from their favorite drivers on the Cabo Wabo® Tequila Fan Walk Stage.

Fans with tickets to Friday and Saturday’s racing can purchase access to this area for $15 on those days. On Sunday, access requires a $75 Pre-Race Pass, but that also includes the best access to the pre-race stage for the 38 Special concert and driver introductions. Fans with this pass can also sign their name on the start-finish line, leaving a lasting memory of their Kansas Speedway experience.

The pickleball courts, provided in partnership with Chicken N Pickle, are free to all ticket holders in the Turn 1 Highline District (click here for footage from May's event). Seats in the exclusive Highline Club, located directly below this area, have already sold out for the Hollywood Casino 400.

Grandstand seats for all races are still available but going fast. The action begins Friday, Sept. 8, with a doubleheader that includes the ARCA Menards Series’ Sioux Chief Fast Track 150 and the Kansas Lottery 200, a NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series playoff showdown.

On Saturday, Sept. 9, the NASCAR Xfinity Series caps its regular season in the Kansas Lottery 300 on a day that also includes NASCAR Cup Series practice and qualifying. That all sets the stage for the Hollywood Casino 400 on Sunday, Sept. 10, which is the second race of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs and the much-anticipated sequel to the action-packed AdventHealth 400 won by Denny Hamlin in May.

Fans can secure their tickets now at www.kansasspeedway.com whil e supplies last.

Kansas Speedway PR