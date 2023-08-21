Busch Light 100 Presented by Crosby’s and Wilbert’s U-Pull It This Saturday at Holland Speedway With the George Decker Memorial, Ricky Wylie and Butch Palmer Classic

The Race of Champions family of Series is ready for a big night next Saturday, August 26 at Holland (N.Y.) Speedway with the running of the Busch Light 100 presented by Crosby’s Stores and Wilbert’s U-Pull It with the traditional running of the George Decker Memorial for the Race of Champions Sportsman Modified Series; the Rick Wylie Classic for the Race of Champions Super Stock Series and the Butch Palmer Classic for the Race of Champions FOAR SCORE Four Cylinder Dash Series.

The event will also see the conclusion of the Saturday, July 8 Wilbert’s 100 which was cut short due to inclement weather. The Race of Champions Street Stocks will compete in their 20-lap feature while the Race of Champions Sportsman Modified Series will run a second 30-lap feature. Barry Decker and Boston Deli owner, Jerry Lindsey have come together to put up a $500 bonus for any driver that can win both features next Saturday. Dale McCool of McCool Paint is once again doing a best appearing car award, while Jim Dunkelman from Jimmy’s Paint and Collision is placing a hard charger award in the George Decker Memorial, a new bonus for the prestigious Western New York race.

Race of Champions Street Stock Series competitors may do a “buy-in” to compete in the 20-lap Street Stock feature if they wish to participate.

The Race of Champions Super Stock Series will race for 48-laps in the Rick Wylie Classic and $4,848.48-to-win with second place paying $1,000, making it one of the top paying Super Stock races throughout the region. In addition to the prize money assembled by the Wylie family, championship belts will be presented to the winner and top finishers in the race.

The Race of Champions FOAR SCORE Four Cylinder Dash Series will once again run in the Butch Palmer Classic. One of the most highly anticipated races of the season for the Series and a great tribute to the late Butch Palmer. A lap fund has been created for additional purse money by the Palmer family.

Racing is scheduled for 5:30pm at Holland with the conclusion of the Wilbert’s 100 from the previously postponed July 8 event to kick-off the night’s jam packed racing activities. The WNY TQ Midgets will also join the card.

Where: Holland International Speedway, Holland, N.Y.

When: Saturday, August 26, 2023- Practice at 3:00 pm; Racing at 5:30pm; Features will follow.

Directions: The track is located on Holland / Glenwood Road off of Route 16 just minutes from downtown Buffalo and the South towns of Western New York.

What: Race of Champions Sportsman Modified Series; Race of Champions Street Stock Series; Race of Champions Super Stock Series; Race of Champions FOAR Score Four Cylinder Dash Series.

More Information: www.hollandsportscomplex.com /www.facebook.com/ HollandSpeedway/ / www.rocmodifiedseries.com

ROC Mods PR