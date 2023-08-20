Go Bowling at The Glen Marks Eighth Straight Grandstand Sellout

As the regular season winds down for the NASCAR Cup Series, the excitement has ramped up as Watkins Glen International announced today the eighth consecutive grandstand sellout for the Go Bowling at The Glen.

The grandstand sellout follows The Glen recording a third consecutive sellout for infield camping, announced at the beginning of August – the earliest the track has sold out infield camping in recent years.

“Watkins Glen International has some of the best fans in NASCAR, who come out to see great competition and spend time with their families and friends at our scenic venue,” said Chip Wile, Senior Vice President and Chief Track Properties Officer at NASCAR. “The drivers feel their energy as they race around the track seeing at packed house at every turn, making this sold-out facility one of the absolute best to race at for both the industry and our incredible fanbase.”

With only Watkins Glen International and Daytona International Speedway left before the Cup Series begins the Playoffs, three open spots remain for drivers to keep their title hopes alive. Two-time Go Bowling at The Glen race winner and 2020 Cup Series champion Chase Elliott needs a win in one of those two races to join the championship picture. The winner of the most recent two races on the Central New York road course, 2021 Cup champion Kyle Larson, has already locked in his spot.

Fans looking to buy or sell reserved seats for the Go Bowling at The Glen should visit SeatGeek, the Official Ticket Marketplace of NASCAR.

Tickets for the remaining events on the 2023 Watkins Glen International season schedule are available by calling 1-866-461-RACE or visiting TheGlen.com.

