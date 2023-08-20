Myers Wins Race; Brandon Ward Wins Modified Title at Bowman Gray

They call it the Madhouse for a reason.

It's fitting that in the season finale of the 75th year of racing at Bowman Gray Stadium that the action would be spectacular with points races on the line in all four series.

Such was the case in the AgSouth Farm Credit 150, the 150-lap finale for the Brad’s Golf Cars Modified Series, with 12-time champion Tim Brown pitted against Brandon Ward for the championship on double-points night. To claim the title, Brandon Ward only had to finish two spots ahead of Tim Brown to overcome Brown’s 7-point lead.

However, Ward finished eight positions ahead of Brown, giving Ward his first championship. He's also the first Modified champion not named Tim Brown or Burt Myers to win the championship since Danny Bohn won in 2015.

Fittingly enough, 10-time champion Burt Myers won Saturday’s AgSouth Farm Credit 150, the 91st of his illustrious career.

"We haven't played this game here too many years full-time, so to be able to pull off a championship was big," Ward said. "We've been able to win races over here and come just a little bit short of it. And you know, this year. we knew this was going to be a rebuilding year. We took on a second team, brought in some new people, built two brand-new cars to come over here."

What Ward pulled off is very similar to what Brown did last year. Ward didn’t win a single race but still won the championship.

"We second-placed them to death, I felt like this year," Ward said. "You know, last year Tim didn't win a race and we won the (150-lapper), and he won the championship. This year, the script was flipped, I guess."

Ward just had to avoid the 12 cautions and still get ahead of Brown, then move ahead of him by at least two positions. He did that for good on lap 133. To further complicate the battle, Junior Snow was hit and came back to retaliate against Brown. That helped knock Brown all the way to 10th.

"You just want to win, man," Ward said. "And it doesn't matter who you're racing against, or how many they've won. I respect them both (Myers and Brown) a lot -- Burt and Tim both for what they've done over here. Just the grueling pace it is to race over here, and they've done it. I respect them both a lot. To be able to add our team to it next to theirs - it means a lot here at Bowman Gray Stadium."

The race went overtime due to caution, and Ward was able to hold on to second place, well ahead of Brown.

"It's something that's big for this group, our entire group," Ward said. “One thing we haven't done with New Day Motorsports is to win a championship. So, to finally check that box, for Jeff Day and Kevin Powell for all they've done for me for many, many years now, I can't thank them enough."

Myers won the race, ahead of runner-up Ward, Jason Myers, Danny Bohn, and Kyle Southern.

Burt Myers was ranked in fifth place on the points ladder, well out of the points race, so he was just racing for the win.

"When it gets down to the end, and you've shot at the championship, it's on your mind. But we don't come to win the championship," Burt Myers said. "There's other guys that come over here and their main focus is to win the championship. And you can focus on it all you want. Sometimes it just doesn't work out for you. So, we focus on trying to win."

And win he did.

"Not to sound arrogant, but we've had the fastest car here by two-tenths all year, in practice, in the race," Burt Myers said. "We've missed qualifying. I think we were second five times. So, we've been really, really good this year. It's just Bowman Gray circumstances."

In the McDowell Heating & Air Sportsman Series, Saturday night’s 40-lap finale came down to a battle between three cars.

Chase Robertson started the race with 666 points, 19 ahead of Zack Ore, and 24 ahead of Riley Adams.

That meant that Robertson, who just turned 19 this past Tuesday, needed to finish in the top 5 to assure him the points championship, the first in his young career. Knowing that, Robertson sat back and watched Ore and Neal battle out the final couple laps of the race. Ore slipped past Neal on the final lap of the race for his fifth win of the season, tying him with the five wins of Robertson.

Robertson finished fourth for his first championship, ending a phenomenal season on a strong note.

"I'm speechless, really," Robertson said. "I never thought two years ago I'd be in this position. You know, we picked up some great sponsors, My dad, I can't thank him enough. He foots the bill, he works on the car at the age of 60. I can't ask for a better dad. You know, I've got my crew. They come in every night to the shop to work. Even if there's not a lot of damage they stay around. That's family. It's just a surreal moment."

The emotions after capturing the title were clearly evident for Robertson.

"I couldn't even describe the season," he said. "It was more than I could ask for. My motto this year was, 'Expect the unexpected.' What if it goes better than we thought it would?"

That's exactly what happened after Robertson drew toward the back of the pack for starting position on Saturday.

"When I drew 18, what if it goes better than I thought? I just kept saying that in my head. I just prayed before the race and God got me."

It took many breaks for Robertson to move into the top 5 to assure a championship. He received it with nine caution flags.

"Dad was the eye in the sky," Robertson said. "I could only see my windshield, so he played a big factor tonight telling me what lane to go to, who's on the bumper, car lead, stuff like that. And you know, that helped a lot."

A championship and five wins is not a bad way to end the season for Robertson.

"I don't think I could do any better," he said. "I could, but you can't ask for a better season."

As for Ore, it came down to the final caution. There was a caution on lap 39 after Chris Massie hit the fence coming around turn 1. That meant there was a one-lap shootout before the checkered waved.

Neal led, but Ore was able to get inside to steal away the to spot. Ore took the small lead and carried it to the win.

"I had a really good car," Ore said. "Riley might've had a little better long-run car than I did, but I'm really fast. I wasn't going to wreck him to win the race, but I was going to let him know I was there. I felt like I did him clean. I hope he thinks the same way. We're all racing for a championship. I mean, we all still ended up 1, 2, 3 (in the points championship). I wanted to win the championship, but it's not worth wrecking people to win the championship. You've got to do it the right way."

Nate Gregg finished the race third, followed by Robertson, and Billy Gregg, Nate's father, finished fifth.

"We both ended up with five wins -- me and Chase," Ore said. "it's been a really good season for us. There's some things I feel like at the end of the season we could've changed that could've helped out. Last week, we had a very rough race that could've helped us with our chances tonight. Hey, if it's not meant to be, it's not meant to be."

Not to be outdone, in the Law Offices of John Barrow, the points race also came to three drivers -- Christian Joyce, Austin Jones and Brad Lewis -- separated by just eight points. With double-points night, meaning four points per position, the championship was very much in the air.

Zack Staley initially won the 20-lap race, However, Staley failed post-race inspection and Chase Lewis, who was originally runner-up, was declared the winner.

Christian Joyce finished in second, just behind Chase Lewis to secure his points lead and the championship.

"I'm speechless, speechless," Joyce said.

The. Q104.1 Stadium Stock Series not only finished the night at Bowman Gray Stadium, it also closed the 75th season at the famed quarter-mile track.

It took three cautions over the 15 laps, but A.J. Sanders, who led second-place Brandon Brendle by 20 points before Saturday's race, finished in fourth to hold on for his second championship and his fourth overall.

"This wouldn't be possible without the good Lord above," Sanders said. "He kept us safe all year, I mean the car, thank God I never had any mechanical failures. Pretty much everybody run us clean all year."

Brendle won the race and also picked up his sixth win of the season, one ahead of Chuck Wall for the most wins in Stadium Stock.

After a green-white checkered finish, Isaac Harris finished runner-up, followed by Wall, Sanders, and Stephen Sanders, A.J.'s son.

"We ran clean all year," Brendle said. "We earned everything we got the right way. I'm proud of our season. Six wins is still impressive to me. I'm happy with how it ended up."

BGS Racing PR