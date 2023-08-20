Drew Crenshaw Perseveres to Win Olga’s California Mini Stock Dream 100 at Madera

Nampa, Idaho’s Drew Crenshaw became the first front-wheel drive winner of the Olga’s California Dream 100 for Mini Stocks at Madera Speedway on Saturday night, overcoming an engine failure as he came to the checkered flag to get the $3,000 victory. The race was filmed for a later broadcast on Madera Racing on MAVTV and featured 45 Mini Stock entries from eight states and Canada dueling at the Central California one-third mile. Crenshaw continued the trend of Northwest drivers winning, now four-for-four in the Summer Classic.



“(After I went up in smoke) I hoped he wasn’t too close and I could coast the rest of the way,” Crenshaw said. “On lap 98 the whole right front started shaking so bad I couldn’t even turn into turn one. It means the world (to win). All the cars were pretty equal here. Next year, bring your car out and have a good time with us guys!”



Fred Vigil of Melba, Idaho led time trials at 16.148 seconds with 40 drivers taking qualifying times. Rocklin’s John Sproule won the 20-lap C-Main before 2022 California Dream 100 runner-up Cody Parenteau of Lakeside won the 20-lap B-Main.



23 entrants took the green flag with Mario Novelli of Roseville unable to start from the pole position. The top 20 drivers who qualified directly into the show started fully inverted. Troy Palmer of Boise led the way ahead of Jeff Durant of Clovis at the start. Durant then retired to the infield and his No. 3D car burst into flames. Safety crews were able to extinguish the blaze and the race stayed green.



Fifth-starting Kevin Thompson of Fresno charged forward, taking the lead on lap 13. Gary Klinetobe of Fortuna followed him into second. Thompson led Klinetobe through lapped traffic. Klinetobe then dove underneath Thompson to lead lap 22 as the race’s third leader.



The green flag run ended when Pasco, Washington’s Brad Rhoades had a serious fire in turn one on lap 26. He emerged from the smoke uninjured. 2022 winner Brian Boman of Rochester, Washington and Crenshaw had already advanced into the top-five by that stage of the event after starting 14th and 16th respectively.



Crenshaw made his presence known on the restart, rocketing to the lead by lap 30. Tyler Palmer of Jerome, Idaho spun and collected Dan Myrick of Clovis and Manteca’s Josh Cross for a caution on lap 44. Boman drove into second on the restart. Crenshaw led Boman, Klinetobe, Lucas Oil Modified champion Jim Mardis of Cherry Valley, and Vigil into the halfway break for adjustments and MAVTV interviews.



Vigil came to life in the second half driving past Mardis and Klinetobe to take third. Vigil then ran down Boman on the backstretch to nab second with a bump and run.



The pace picked up with Vigil clicking off the main event’s best lap on lap 56. Don Trafford of Nampa, Idaho grabbed fourth past Mardis on lap 60. Klinetobe faltered with brakes issues, slipping to seventh before being lapped on lap 74.



Crenshaw answered back to the challenge of Vigil’s pace by accumulating a sizeable lead before Vigil exited the race suddenly on lap 97 with mechanical woes. Coming to the white flag, Crenshaw himself went up in smoke. Crenshaw limped home to salvage an impressive 5.108 second win over Boman. Trafford, Dan Myrick of Clovis, and Klinetobe rounded out the top-five.



Bass Lake’s Mike Hensley held off Lunderdaddy Pro Late Model points leader Tyler Herzog to win the 40-lap Madera Late Model feature. Coarsegold’s Will Martyn finished in a career-best third.



Tyler Holden of Clovis overcame contact to win the 25-lap Hobby Stock feature over former champions Manny Gonzales, Jr. and Steve Schermerhorn.



Madera’s Joseph Holiday won his first career Mini Super Toyota feature, leading Tyler Ridley and Patrick Geiger at the checkered flag.



Racing action continues at Madera Speedway on August 26 with the Lunkerdaddy Pro Late Models, 51FIFTY Jr. Late Models, and INEX Bandoleros scheduled to compete in round seven of their MAVTV-televised season.



For more information about the Madera Speedway including how to advertise with a race team on MAVTV please visit www.racemadera.com or call the race office at 209-356-1968.

The 2023 season would not be possible without the support of Lunkerdaddy Fishing Lures, 51FIFTY LTM, Mission Foods, 805 Beer, Race 2B Drug Free, Competition Carburetion, Hoosier Tires, and Sunoco Race Fuel.



Madera Racing on MAVTV airs Monday nights at 5:00pm Pacific and 8:00pm Eastern.



2023 MADERA MAVTV LATE MODEL SCHEDULE

March 18 - $5,000-to-win

April 8

April 29

May 20 – Military Tribute Night

June 24 – Reverend Ron Spencer Red, White Blue Classic

July 22 - $5,000-to-win

August 26

September 16

October 7 - $10,000-to-win Short Track Shootout

Madera Speedway PR