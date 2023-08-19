DiMatteo, Coury, Bessette, Hammann, & Danielczuk Score Lincoln Tech Open 80 Weekly Feature Wins at Stafford Speedway

Stafford Speedway hosted Stafford Weekly Racing on Friday, August 18th with Open Modified cars on hand for the Lincoln Tech Open 80. Taking down feature win on the night were Cory DiMatteo in the SK Modified® feature, Wayne Coury, Jr. in the Late Model feature, George Bessette, Jr. in the SK Light feature, Rich Hammann in the Limited Late Model feature, and Chris Danielczuk was a first time career feature winner in the Street Stock feature after a thrilling final lap.

In the 40-lap SK Modified® feature event, Wesley Prucker spun in turn 4 at the start while polesitter Tyler Hines took a trip through the infield grass to bring the caution out. Mikey Flynn took the lead on the next start with Jon Puleo to his outside and Michael Gervais, Jr. behind him in third. Hines and Anthony Flannery were wheel to wheel for fourth while Puleo took the lead. Gervais and Flynn were now battling wheel to wheel for second on lap-4 with Flannery fourth and Noah Korner taking fifth from Hines. A melee broke out mid pack involving the cars of Keith Rocco, Noah Korner, Dylan Kopec, Tyler Hines, Marcello Rufrano, Troy Talman, David Arute, Curt Brainard, Steven Chapman to bring the caution and red flags out with 7 laps complete.

Puleo took the lead back under green with Gervais right behind him in second. Flynn was third with Cory DiMatteo nearly going 3-wise with Flynn and Flannery. Talman spun in turn 3 to bring the caution back out with 10 laps complete.

Puleo took the lead on the restart with Gervais in second. DiMatteo took third with Todd Owen now on the outside of Flynn in the fight for fourth place. DiMatteo took second from Gervais on lap-13 while Flynn and Owen were still side by side for fourth place behind Puleo, DiMatteo, and Gervais. Owen cleared Flynn on lap-14 to move into fourth but he would lose that spot to Steven Chapman on lap-18. Chapman continued his charge to the front as he took third from Gervais on lap-19 while DiMatteo took the lead from Puleo on the same lap. The caution came back out with 26 laps complete as Flynn spun coming out of turn 2.

DiMatteo took the lead back under green with Steven Chapman nearly taking second from Puleo. Owen was fourth with Korner and Gervais going wheel to wheel for fifth. Just behind Korner and Gervais was Arute and RJ Marcotte. With 6 laps to go the order was DiMatteo followed by Puleo, Chapman, Owen, and Arute. Arute was hounding Owen for the fourth position and nearly had a pass completed on lap-36 but he fell back into line. Arute worked his way back to the inside of Owen on lap-38 and he took the spot by a nose as the two cars took the white flag. DiMatteo led the field to the checkered flag to pick up his second win of the 2023 season. Puleo finished second with Chapman third and Arute edged out Owen for fourth place.

In the 30-lap Late Model feature event, John Blake took the early lead followed by Wayne Coury, Jr. Tom Butler made a 3-wide move to take third with Jacob Perry in fourth and Alexandra Fearn in fifth. Coury took the lead from Blake on lap-2 while the next lap saw Butler spin on the backstretch at the entrance of turn 3 which collected the cars of Tom Fearn, PJ Zarrella, Duane Noll, and Andrew Durand to bring the caution out with 2 laps complete. Blake was sent to the rear of the field for making contact with Butler.

Coury took the lead back under green with Perry right behind him in second. Alexandra Fearn and Zack Robinson were racing door to door for third with Paul Varricchio, Jr. in fifth. Fearn took third on lap-5 and that move allowed Varricchio to move into fourth and Darrell Keane fifth as Robinson slid back to seventh place before the caution came back out with 5 laps complete for a spin by Tom Fearn coming out of turn 4.

Coury charged back into the lead on the restart with Perry taking second. Varricchio was third in line with Bobby Stirk, III going door to door with Butler for fourth place. Stirk took fourth on lap-9 but the caution came out with 8 laps complete for Duane Noll, who came to a rest against the wall in turn 4.

Coury again took the lead on the restart although he had to fend off a challenge from Perry as they raced through turn 4. Varricchio was third in line behind the two leaders with Butler in fourth and Michael wray was up to fifth. The caution came back out with 10 laps complete for a spin in turn 2 by Adon Burrell.

The restart saw John Blake spin at the entrance of turn 3 and he rode the wall to a stop in turn 3 to bring the caution back out before a lap could be completed. Coury took the lead on the next restart with Varricchio pulling alongside Perry in a duel for second. Wray and Butler were door to door behind Perry and Varricchio for fourth with Wray taking the position on lap-13. Varricchio edged his way in front of Perry on lap-13 also to take second while Wray took third, Stirk fourth, and Adam Gray fifth as Perry slid back to ninth place.

Gray made a move to the inside of Stirk on lap-18 and he took fourth place on lap-19. Gray’s move opened the door for Kevin Gambacorta to move into fifth and drop Stirk back to sixth, just in front of Butler. With 10 laps to go, Coury was still in the lead with Varricchio and Michael Wray giving chase. Gray fell from fourth back to seventh on lap-22 as Gambacorta took fourth, Butler fifth, and Keane sixth with Coury, Varricchio, and Wray still occupying the top-3 positions.

Coury led the field to the checkered flag to pick up his first win of the 2023 season. Varricchio finished second with Wray, Gambacorta, and Butler rounding out the top-5.

In the 20-lap SK Light feature event, Tyler Alkas took the lead at the start but Joey Ferrigno and Paul Arcari ended up in the turn 1 wall to bring the yellow flag out before the first lap could be completed.

Alkas took the lead on the second start with Jason Chapman and Bob Charland going wheel to wheel for second. Stephen Kalogiannis was fourth in line with Ron Midford, Jr. in fifth. Midford took fourth from Kalogiannis on lap-3 and on lap-4 he took third from Charland while at the front of the field, Jason Chapman took the lead from Alkas. Cassandra Cole was now running in fifth on lap-6 as Charland slid backwards to ninth place. Chris Matthews took fifth from Cole on lap-11 while Jason Chapman was still leading Alkas, Midford, and Kalogiannis. Midford made a move to take second place from Alkas on lap-13 while Tyler Barry was on the charge, moving into fourth place as Kalogiannis fell back to fifth with Alexander Pearl, Matthews, and Meghan fuller behind him. Pearl went to the outside of Kalogiannis on lap-16 to move into fifth as Chapman was starting to stretch out his lead over Midford and Alkas. Kaloginnis spun in turn 4 to bring the caution out with 17 laps.

The restart saw a massive pileup at the front of the field in turn 4 involving the cars of Midford, Alkas, Matthews, Barry, Brian Sullivan, Norm Sears, and several others to bring the yellow flag back out before a lap could be completed.

Jason Chapman and George Bessette, Jr. went wheel to wheel fighting for the lead with Besette getting clear on lap-19. Jason Cjhapman slotted into second with his twin brother Tyer Chapman up to third. Luke Baldwin was fourth with Amanda West in fifth. Jason Chapman tried one final move but couldn’t get close enough to Bessette as Bessette took down his third win of the 2023 season. Jason Chapman held on for second with Tyler Chapman, Baldwin, and West rounding out the top-5.

In the 20-lap Limited Late Model feature event, Gary Patnode took the early lead with Damian Palardy in second. Devon Jencik and Adrien Paradis, III were racing door to door for third with Kevin Cormier in fifth. Jencik won the duel with Paradis on lap-5 to take third while Patnode was starting to stretch out his advantage over Palardy in second.

At the halfway point of the race Patnode was still comfortably in command but Paradis and Palardy were dueling hard for second with Rich Hamman making it a 3-car duel for second. Hammann came away in second on lap-11 with Paradis third and Palardy fourth while Cormier was still running in the fifth position.

Hammann slowly reeled Patnode in over the second half of the race and as the leaders took the white flag, Hammann was right on the back bumper of Patnode. Hammann made his move in turns 1+2 on the final lap to emerge in the lead and while he would lead only the one lap, it was the most important lap as Hammann took down his second consecutive victory with a second consecutive last lap pass. Patnode finished second with Paradis, Cormier, and Palardy rouding out the top-5.

In the 20-lap Street Stock feature event, Bert Ouellette took the early lead with Marvin Minkler taking second Tyler Trott was third in line followed by Jason Rymaond and Jeff Asselin. Trott quickly worked his way past Minkler to move into second with Raymond taking third as Minkler slipped back to fourth while Ouellette continued to hold the lead. Johnny Walker spun coming out of turn 2 to bring the caution flag out with 7 laps complete.

On the restart Raymond spun to bring the caution right back out and Ryan Waterman was sent to the rear of the field by Stafford officials for making contact with Raymond.

Ouellette took the lead on the restart with Trott in second. Trott was quickly overtaken by Travis Hydar with Aaron Plemons up to fourth and Bill Cote in fifth. Hydar made a move to the inside of Ouellette on lap-11 in turn 4 to take over the race lead. Trott was still third with Plemons fourth and Cote in ffith. Jeff Asselin spun coming out of turn 2 to bring the caution flag out with 12 laps complete.

The caution came right back out on the restart as Brandon Warren and Bill Cote spun and collected Bill Porter in the middle of turns 1+2. Hydar took the lead on the restart while Waterman looked like he was shot out of a cannon to move into second. Trott was third with Ouellette fourth and Walker in fifth. Walker was able to take fourth fro Ouellette on lap-17 after several laps of applying heavy pressure while Hydar was slowly pulling away from Waterman in second. Trott spun in turn 4 to bring the caution flag out with 18 laps complete to set up a green white checkered finish. Under the caution, Trott waited for Walker to come around and they touched doors with each other, resulting in both cars getting parked for the remainder of the feature by Stafford officials.

Hydar and waterman went door to door for the lead with Hydar holding the lead by a nose at the white flag. On the final lap, Ouellette made contact with Hydar, which sent Hydar spinning coming out of turn 2 and Chris Danielczuk powered his way into the lead and he held the lead through the final two corners to pick up his first career Street Stock feature win. Waterman finished second with Minkler, Asselin, and Porter rounding out the top-5. Ouellette crossed the line in third but he was sent to the rear of the lead lap by Stafford officials for making contact with Hydar.

For more information contact the Stafford Motor Speedway track office at (860) 684-2783, or visit us on the web at www.staffordspeedway.com.

Stafford Speedway PR