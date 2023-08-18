EDM DJ Flosstradamus will perform at World Wide Technology Raceway prior to start of NTT INDYCAR SERIES Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Axalta and Valvoline

Legendary electronic dance music DJ and performer Flosstradamus will entertain race fans at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois, on Sunday, August 27, prior to the start of the seventh annual Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Axalta and Valvoline NTT INDYCAR SERIES race.

Currently living in Los Angeles, Flosstradamus (a.k.a. Curt Cameruci) is a DJ and producer who came to prominence in Chicago while collaborating with acts including Major Lazer, Matt & Kim, A-Trak, and Baauer. One of his many career highlights was playing the iconic EDM festival, the Electric Daisy Carnival, in Las Vegas in 2021

"We are excited to bring world renowned EDM and Trap artist Flosstradamus to the seventh annual Bommarito Automotive Group 500 on August 27th," said John Bommarito, president of the Bommarito Automotive Group. "Having performed at some of the largest music festivals and worked with the biggest names in hip hop has made Floss what he is today. This will be a once-in-a-lifetime experience for fans at the Bommarito 500, bringing together the speed of INDYCAR and the bass-thumping music of this legendary artist."

The show will open at 12:30 p.m. with St. Louis native and underground DJ Vince Lin, a.k.a. Vince Van Go. Van Go spins house, tech house, trap, drum-and-bass, and most recently Psytrance (psychedelic trance) music.

