Delta Speedway Championship Fight Roars Back to Life This Saturday

After an outstanding July filled with dirt-slinging Micro Sprint excitement, Delta Speedway presented by Valley Strong Credit Union is ready to bring the action back to the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds dirt track this Saturday. A full field of Super 600, Non-Wing, Restricted, and Jr. Sprints continue their champion fights for the $1000-to-win titles at the 1/7th mile.



Race nights in Stockton feature great ticket prices and family-friendly excitement! Tickets are $10 for adults each night, juniors ages 6-12, seniors, and military are $5, while kids 5 & under are FREE! Pit passes are $25. Fans who cannot attend the action in person can view flag-to-flag coverage on The Cushion, the speedway’s Pay-Per-View partner. Pit gates open at noon with the driver’s meeting at 4:30 p.m. Hot laps and qualifying will follow.



A single victory and eight top-fives have propelled Sacramento’s Austin Wood into the championship lead in the winged Super 600 competition. Wood leads Brentwood’s Jeffrey Pahule, with three wins this year, by 26-points in the standings. 2022 champion Nikko Panella of Stockton is third followed by two-time 2023 winner Izaak Sharp of Grass Valley and Bakersfield’s Jett Yantis. A 30-lap feature for $500 to win awaits.



The Non-Wing title battle is a close one. Madera Ranchos’ Dalton Hill has also only scored a single win but he has control of the standings by a scant 18 markers over Fresno’s Mattix Salmon. Salmon will aim for his first win of the season while also only one point ahead of Wood in third. Red Bluff’s Carsen Perkins is within striking distance as he sits 30-points out of the lead. Pahule and Panella round out the top-five with another $500 to win, 30-lap race on tap.



The points lead for Nathan Ward of Bakersfield continues to grow in Restricted, accumulating a 58 point cushion over 2022 champ Lucas Mauldin of Rancho Murieta. Josiah Vega of Antioch searches for his first win this weekend from third in the standings. Stockton’s Vito Celli and Manteca’s Brody Rubio are in hot pursuit heading into Saturday’s 25 lap race for a minimum of $300 to win.



Briggs Davis of Manteca is on a mission to win the Jr. Sprints championship for the second consecutive season. He enjoys a 41 point lead after winning six features this year. Maya Mauldin of Rancho Murieta is second followed by Heston Stepps of Oakdale, Haven Sherman of Citrus Heights, and David Anderson of Clayton. Jr. Sprints forgo qualifying in favor of dual heat races and a 20-lap feature, paying $200 to win.



Delta Speedway Stockton thanks Valley Strong Credit Union, Interstate Truck Center, Pape Kenworth, Hoosier Tire, Scully’s Air, Rancho San Miguel Markets, Eagle Grit, Winner’s Bingo, Genova Bakery, Belkorp Ag, Van De Pol Petroleum, Baker Roofing, and RacingJunk for their support!



2023 Delta Speedway Schedule (Subject to Change)



April 8 Opening Day

April 22 Race #2

May 6 Race #3

May 20 Race #4

June 23 & 24 Race #5 & 6

July 4 Speedweek**

July 8 Race #7

July 22 Race #8

July 29 Race #9

August 19 Race #10

September 2 & 3 Race #11 & 12

September 16 Race #13

October 7 Race #14

October 27 & 28 Turkey Bowl XXIV**





Delta Speedway PR